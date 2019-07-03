The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Aaron Nola pitched eight innings, Jay Bruce hit a two-run double, and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Dallas Keuchel’s home debut with Atlanta, beating the Braves 2-0 on Tuesday night.
Nola (7-2) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three in his second consecutive scoreless outing. He threw a career-high 117 pitches before Héctor Neris finished for his 17th save in 19 chances, striking out the side.
The second-place Phillies, winners of six of eight, trimmed the Braves’ NL East lead to 4½ games in front of the seventh sellout at SunTrust Park this season. Atlanta dropped two in a row for the first time since June 5-6, a span of 24 games.
Philadelphia went ahead to stay in the fourth. With two outs and runners on first and second, Bruce doubled to right to give him 22 RBIs in 23 games with the Phillies.
Keuchel (1-2) allowed five hits in seven innings in his third start with the Braves.
n Nationals 3, Marlins 2
WASHINGTON — Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings on an emotional night, Trea Turner doubled home the winning run in the ninth, and Washington beat Miami.
Yan Gomes reached on an error by third baseman Neil Walker with one out in the ninth. With two outs, Turner doubled to the gap in right center off Jose Quijada (0-2) and Gomes raced all the way home.
A former teammate and close friend of Tyler Skaggs, Corbin wore Skaggs No. 45 rather than his own No. 46. He allowed a run on six hits and struck out seven without a walk.
Corbin gave up singles to the first three Marlins hitters but settled in, scattering three singles over his final six innings. It is the third straight game he has pitched seven innings and allowed one run with at least seven strikeouts.
Sean Doolittle (5-2) pitched one inning for the win in a game that was delayed 76 minutes by rain in the third inning.
Juan Soto hit a two-run homer in the first and added a triple for the Nationals, who have won six of seven.
n Reds 5, Brewers 4, 11 innings
CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 31st homer, but Yasiel Puig homered to start Cincinnati’s comeback and scored the winning run in the 11th inning, rallying the Reds to a victory over Milwaukee.
The Reds’ comeback ended Milwaukee’s streak of six straight wins at Great American Ball Park. The Brewers have won 11 of their last 16 against Cincinnati overall.
Corbin Burnes (1-4) gave up a two-out single to Puig in the 11th, and Iglesias singled to right. Puig continued home when Yelich’s throw to the infield bounced away for an error.
Raisel Iglesias (2-7) retired the side in order in the top of the inning.
Yelich hit the first of the Brewers’ three homers off Tanner Roark. Eric Thames and Mike Moustakas also connected for a 4-2 lead after six innings, but Milwaukee’s bullpen had a rare meltdown.
Puig connected in the seventh off Freddie Peralta, and Joey Votto doubled home the tying run an inning later off Matt Albers.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 6, Orioles 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Morton struck out six straight batters and a season-high 12 overall, and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.
Morton (9-2) pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and a walk two days after being named to the American League All-Star team. It was the 10th time in 18 starts that Morton has given up one run or fewer.
Chris Davis’ sixth home run accounted for the only run off Morton.
n Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 6
TORONTO — David Price pitched six innings to win his fifth straight decision, Rafael Devers homered twice and matched his career-high with six RBIs, and Boston snapped a three-game losing streak.
Christian Vázquez had a homer among his three hits, and Mookie Betts reached base four times for the Red Sox.
Devers finished 4-for-5. He hit a two-run home run in the first, singled in the second, and chased Blue Jays right-hander Trent Thornton with a two-run single in the third.
Devers has hit safely in six games, going 15-for-27 (.556) in that span.
n Tigers-White Sox postponed
CHICAGO — A downpour on Tuesday night shouldn’t delay the major league debut of Chicago pitching prospect Dylan Cease.
Tuesday’s game between the White Sox and Detroit was postponed by rain nearly an hour after the scheduled first pitch. It will be made up on Sept. 27 as part of a straight doubleheader.
However, the 23-year-old Cease is still scheduled to start the first game of a split doubleheader today against Detroit, facing lefty Daniel Norris.
INTERLEAGUE
n Mets 4, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto busted out of his slump in a big way, hitting a two-run double that snapped an eighth-inning tie, and lifted the Mets over the Yankees.
J.D. Davis homered and delivered a tying double to help the Mets rally from behind in the eighth for the second consecutive game. They scored five times in their final turn at bat Sunday night to beat the Atlanta Braves, ending a seven-game losing streak.
The Yankees did not hit a home run for the first time in 31 games, ending their record streak.
A tough error on Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu helped the fourth-place Mets take down another division leader after they were stymied by James Paxton for six innings. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen watched the first 4½ innings from the center field bleachers with the 7 Line Army of orange-clad Mets fans.