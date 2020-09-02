The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola tossed two-hit ball over eight innings, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer, and Alec Bohm also went deep to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Nola (4-2) threw 113 pitches in his latest dominant outing before he yielded to Hector Neris for the ninth. Nola has yet to pitch a complete game in 134 career starts dating to his debut in 2015. He struck out nine and allowed two or fewer runs for the fifth time this season.
The Phillies are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and are now in the stretch when their hopes traditionally begin to fade. The Phillies went a combined 93-123 in September from 2012-19 and their .431 winning percentage during the month ranked 27th out of 30 major league teams.
Perhaps, in this far-out season where even a .500 record makes a playoff push realistic, the Phillies could break the drought.
n Cardinals 16, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Brad Miller homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and St. Louis pounded Sonny Gray and Cincinnati.
Miller sparked St. Louis’ six-run first inning against Gray with a two-run double that glanced off the glove of diving first baseman Joey Votto and bounced down the line. He hit a two-run shot in the second, an RBI single in the fifth and another two-run homer in the eighth, clanging a drive off the foul pole in right.
Kolten Wong went 4-for-4 and scored four times as the Cardinals set season highs for runs and hits with 23. St. Louis has won three straight games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 5, Rays 3
NEW YORK — New York closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season, prompting the benches to empty after the Yankees ended a six-game losing streak against Tampa Bay.
Chapman’s first pitch to Brosseau with two outs in the ninth inning whizzed past Brosseau’s head, and umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches amid a budding rivalry that’s been dominated this season by Tampa Bay. The Rays are 7-2 against the Yankees, and lead second-place New York by 3 1/2 games.
DJ LeMahieu homered twice, and Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking, three-run Little League homer in the sixth inning as New York beat the Rays at Yankee Stadium for the first time this season.
n Indians 10, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zach Plesac returned to Cleveland with six solid innings after being punished for breaking coronavirus protocols, and the Indians beat Kansas City.
The right-handed Plesac (2-1) allowed a run and four hits, striking out six and walking none. The 25-year-old has a 1.33 ERA in three starts this season.
Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes homered in the first, and Roberto Perez homered in the second, all off Kansas City starter Matt Harvey. Reyes, who had never had a four-hit game, went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a homer.
Harvey (0-2) had failed to get out of the third in his first two starts with the club, but this was his shortest outing yet. He gave up five runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings, with all the runs coming on home runs.
n Rangers 6, Astros 5, 10 innings
HOUSTON — Elvis Andrus hit a tying solo homer in the ninth inning, and Texas got two runs in the 10th on a balk and two errors to beat Houston.
Scott Heineman started the 10th on second base and advanced to third on a groundout by Shin-Soo Choo. The Rangers took the lead when he scored on a balk by Blake Taylor (1-1). The balk was called when the rookie stepped off the mound as Heineman took off as if he was heading home.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa then reached on an error by shortstop Carlos Correa and scored from first with two outs when Joey Gallo bunted and catcher Martín Maldonado overthrew first base for another error.
INTERLEAGUE
n Orioles 9, Mets 5
BALTIMORE — Renato Núñez hit two home runs, Anthony Santander also went deep, and Baltimore beat New York to stretch the Mets’ losing streak to five games.
Núñez hit a three-run drive off Mets newcomer Ariel Jurado to give Baltimore an early lead. After New York made it 5-all, Santander’s 11th homer of the season capped a three-run sixth against Franklyn Kilome (0-1).
Núñez tacked on a solo shot in the seventh, his fourth career two-homer game and second this season.
Robinson Cano and rookie Andrés Giménez homered for the sinking Mets, whose skid matches their longest of the season. New York fell a season-high six games under .500, ahead of only Washington in the NL East.
n Braves 10, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Marcell Ozuna hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and finished with six RBIs, leading Atlanta to a rout of Boston.
Ozuna, who was 3-for-5, hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a solo shot in the seventh and a three-run blast in the eighth. It was the eight-year veteran’s second multi-homer effort in the last 10 games and the 10th of his career.
Atlanta has won two straight after dropping three of five.
n Marlins 3, Blue Jays 2
MIAMI — Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, helping the Marlins top Toronto.
Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi (1-3) deep to left-center for his third homer. He also reached on an error in the sixth and scored from first on Garrett Cooper’s double.
James Hoyt (1-0) got the final two outs in the eighth for the win, and Brandon Kinzler pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
n Tigers 12, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs, and Detroit pounded Milwaukee for its sixth straight victory.
Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever’s big league debut.
Jones’ injury put a damper on a nice night for the Tigers’ pursuit of their first playoff appearance since 2014.