The Associated Press
BOSTON — Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions, getting three runs of support in the first inning, and cruising to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
In the opener of a two-game interleague series, three of the first four Philadelphia batters reached base, including back-to-back doubles by Bryce Harper and Jean Segura. Boston made it 3-2 on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s homer in the third but managed just four more hits the rest of the game.
Nola (12-3) allowed two runs and one walk while striking out seven. José Alvarez and Mike Morin shared the eighth before Hector Neris came on for the ninth, and gave up a leadoff double to Xander Bogaerts.
Bogaerts was out trying to advance to third on a grounder to the shortstop, and then pinch-runner Chris Owings was doubled off first on a hard liner to the shortstop — shifted over to second base — to end the game. It was Neris’ 22nd save.
Red Sox starter Brian Johnson (1-2) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings as Boston ended a five-game winning streak.
n Mets 9, Indians 2
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer moments after an embarrassing error by Cleveland Indians left fielder Oscar Mercado, and resurgent New York rolled from there.
J.D. Davis also went deep, and Steven Matz (8-7) permitted only one earned run in 6 1/3 innings as the Mets opened a critical homestand against a trio of playoff contenders with a resounding performance. New York (65-60), which began the day two games out of a wild-card spot, improved to 25-10 since the All-Star break and matched a season best at five games over .500.
Pete Alonso hit a two-run double to cap a four-run seventh that broke it open, and Mets manager Mickey Callaway got the best of former boss Terry Francona in Cleveland’s first trip to Citi Field.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Pirates 4, Nationals 1
PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in eighth inning, and Pittsburgh beat Washington.
After struggling to manage anything off Stephen Strasburg through seven innings, Pittsburgh loaded the bases against Wander Suero (3-7) with nobody out in the eighth when Adam Frazier bunted a single past the mound. Bryan Reynolds tied it 1-1 with a sacrifice fly before Marte drove a fastball from Daniel Hudson 397 feet to right-center for his 22nd homer of the season.
Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez (3-1) went 1 1/3 inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
Suero, who gave up two hits and one walk, was responsible for three of Pittsburgh’s four eighth-inning runs.
The Pirates, who are 8-28 since the All-Star break, had scored one total run in their previous three games.
n Braves 5, Marlins 1
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman homered twice and drove in four runs, Dallas Keuchel kept working out of trouble, and Atlanta defeated Miami.
Freeman sent one went the opposite way into the Marlins bullpen against Elieser Hernandez in the fourth. The next inning, the Braves slugger went deep again with two outs to break a 1-1 tie, launching a pitch from Tyler Kinley (1-1) into the right-field seats for his 33rd homer of the season and second multi-homer game of the homestand.
Freeman now has 102 RBIs — the second 100-RBI season of his career. He had 109 in 2013.
n Reds 3, Padres 2
CINCINNATI — Freddy Galvis hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Aristides Aquino added an RBI single as Cincinnati beat San Diego.
Galvis, claimed off waivers from Toronto on August 12, followed Josh VanMeter’s second hit of the game with an opposite-field drive to left. It was his second home run in two nights, and career-high 21st of the season.
Aquino went 1-for-4, and his streak of consecutive plate appearances without a home run increased to 13, the longest of his brief career.
Sonny Gray struck out 10 batters in six innings, reaching double figures for the third time this season and seventh in his career. He won his third consecutive start and improved to 4-0 in his last five outings. Gray (9-6) gave up four hits and three walks.
n Cubs 5, Giants 3
CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo homered twice, and Cole Hamels pitched six innings for his first win in two months, helping Chicago top San Francisco.
Nicholas Castellanos also went deep as Chicago earned its third straight victory. Jonathan Lucroy contributed a key run-scoring single after the Cubs won a replay challenge.
Hamels (7-4) permitted three runs and five hits in his first win since June 12 at Colorado. The left-hander went 0-2 with a 6.12 ERA in his previous six starts, including a shaky performance at Philadelphia last week.
San Francisco dropped to 3-2 on a nine-game trip. Austin Slater hit a two-run homer for the Giants, and Kevin Pillar added a solo drive.
n Cardinals 9, Brewers 4
ST. LOUIS — Dexter Fowler hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, leading St. Louis past Milwaukee.
Tyler Webb (1-1) earned his first major-league victory with one-third inning of work in his 79th career game. He struck out pitch-hitter Ben Gamel.
The Cardinals have won nine of their last 11 games, while the Brewers have lost six of their last eight. St. Louis remained in first place by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Orioles 4, Royals 1
BALTIMORE — Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Baltimore ended an eight-game losing streak by beating Kansas City.
Royals reliever Jacob Barnes (1-2) sandwiched a pair of walks around two outs before Alberto hit a 1-1 pitch into the Baltimore bullpen for his eighth home run. As the ball cleared the wall, Alberto raised his right arm in the air and smiled broadly approaching second base.
Hunter Harvey (1-0) worked a perfect eighth to earn his first major league win, and Mychal Givens got three outs for his 10th save.
Baltimore had lost 13 of its previous 14 games, including the series opener to Kansas City on Monday.
Dylan Bundy allowed one run and five hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts.
n Mariners 7, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tom Murphy hit a tiebreaking homer, his sixth in the last four games, in the sixth inning to lift Seattle to a win over Tampa Bay.
Murphy’s 16th homer of the season came off Jalen Beeks (5-3) after a walk to Kyle Seager. Murphy became the first Mariners catcher to homer in four straight games.
Tommy Milone (3-7) got the win after giving up four runs in five innings of relief, helping Seattle to its sixth victory in eight games. Matt Magill pitched the ninth for his second save in two tries.
n Twins 14, White Sox 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in three runs on four hits for Minnesota in his second game back from a wrist injury, yet another powerful performance at the plate by the 39-year-old designated hitter for the Twins in a victory over Chicago.
Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to stay one ahead of Cruz for the team lead, starting pitcher Michael Pineda (9-5) stayed strong for seven innings, and the Twins raised their lead on Cleveland in the AL Central race to three games. That’s the biggest it’s been in two weeks.
n Angels 5, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Trout matched the MLB lead with his career-best 42nd homer, Andrew Heaney had a career-high 14 strikeouts without a walk over eight innings, and Los Angeles beat Texas in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.
Trout lined a two-run shot into the left field seats immediately after David Fletcher led off the game with a single off Joe Palumbo (0-2). It was Trout’s 10th homer this year against the Rangers, matching the most ever by an opponent against them in the same season.
The doubleheader opener was the makeup of the July 1 game that was postponed after pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room the last time the Angels played in Texas. The coroner hasn’t released a cause of death for Skaggs, who was 27.
n Astros 6, Tigers 3
HOUSTON — George Springer, Jose Altuve and Martín Maldonado homered to lead Houston to a win over Detroit.
The Astros jumped on Spencer Turnbull (3-12) for six hits and five runs in three innings as he lost his eighth straight decision to remain winless since May 31.
Their early offensive surge came on a night Houston starter Aaron Sanchez didn’t get out of the third inning. He allowed four hits and three runs with two walks in a season-low 2 1/3 innings in his fourth start since a trade from Toronto.
Brad Peacock (7-6) took over for Sanchez and struck out three in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Collin McHugh, Joe Smith and Ryan Pressly combined to pitch four scoreless frames before Roberto Osuna collected his 29th save in 34 opportunities.