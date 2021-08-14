NORTHUMBERLAND — After dropping the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in the best-of-three North Branch championship series, the Northumberland Aces knew their season was one game from ending.
"We just said we have to come back strong, come out on top and play how we know to play," Northumberland's Gannon Steimling said.
"It was more or less, let's play like we have all year, which is playing loose and having fun," Northumberland manager John Herring said of the message between games. "It worked. We played a hell of a lot better in Game 2."
The Aces rebounded to beat Berwick 6-4 in the second game of the doubleheader, and push the series to a decisive third game, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at North Berwick.
Steimling provided the game-winning hit with a one-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to break a 4-4 tie.
"He threw me a curveball that hung a little bit," Steimling said. "It stayed in the zone, and I just tried to take it back through the middle or away. It worked out."
Bronze Luden scored from third and Jean Turber came around from second to give the Aces a two-run cushion.
"I was just happy that we were going to win," Steimling said. "I knew that was putting us ahead."
Berwick had 10 hits through five innings against Northumberland pitcher Kyle Leitzel, but once the Aces took the lead, the Blue Jays didn't have any more hits.
"Honestly, I just tried to tried to hit as many spots as I could," Leitzel said. "I wanted to force weak contact. That's a good-hitting team though."
Leitzel retired seven of the final eight batters he faced — allowing only one walk — and had two of his three strikeouts in the seventh inning, the only inning he retired the side in order.
"I did not feel better as the game went on," Leitzel said with a laugh. "It's just about location. It's all about where the pitch is going. Berwick has seen me a lot, and they're a good-hitting team against me. It's hoping — hoping you hit a spot and hoping they don't hit a seed off you."
Early on, it seemed as if the Blue Sox might be headed toward a sweep. Berwick scored a pair of runs in the top of the first, and had the bases loaded with one out in the second.
Leitzel got out of the inning with a pop-up and a weak grounder to keep the deficit at two.
The Aces offense got going in the bottom of the third when Ian Weaver was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Drew Balestrini followed with a single to put two runners on.
"Weaver started it all," Leitzel said. "That's what it was. We got one on, we start getting a little energy. Another guy gets on, and then the whole team starts going."
Leitzel singled to drive in Weaver, and Luden followed with a double to knock in Balestrini and tie the score. An RBI groundout by Randy Richter gave the Aces the lead, and Turber followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.
"We've done that all year," Herring said. "As soon as we've gotten an opportunity, we usually capitalize on it."
Berwick scored solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the score, setting up Steimling's heroics in the bottom of the fifth.
After scoring two runs on five hits in the opener, the Aces finished with six runs on eight hits in the second game.
"We just had to jump on the ball, get on base and hit it where they weren't," Steimling said.
The Blue Sox used a pair of big innings to win the opener 7-2. Berwick scored three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. The Aces scored lone runs in the fifth and seventh — both by Balestrini.
"I don't know that anything really went wrong," Herring said. "They seemed to hit everything, no matter what Darren (Adams) threw. We didn't have any lucky breaks, either."
Now the Aces and Blue Sox will play one more game to decide the championship, and Leitzel said the plan for Northumberland was simple.
"Throw strikes and hitters get on — walks, hit by pitches, anything — any way we can," Leitzel said. "That's how it starts falling in for us."
Both teams will be relying on new pitchers after the doubleheader.
"I think we're both set up in the same situation," Herring said with a laugh. "We have guys who can throw, but neither one of us have the ace going. I think it's going to be a battle again."
NORTH BRANCH CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
at Pineknotter Park, Northumberland
Game 1
BERWICK 7, NORTHUMBERLAND 2
Berwick;000;030;4 — 7-12
Northumberland;000;010;1 — 1-5
Berwick: Kolbicka 3-for-4, double, run; Novicki 2-for-3, double, run; Warner 2-for-4; Mumaw 2-for-3, run.
Northumberland: Kyle Leitzel 1-for-3, Drew Balestrini 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Randy Richter 1-for-3; Dustin Everitt 1-2, double.
Game 2
NORTHUMBERLAND 6, BERWICK 4
Berwick;200;110;0 — 4-10-0
Northumberland;004;020;x — 6-8-1
Berwick: Kolbicka 1-for-3, RBI; Novicki 1-for-3, run, RBI; Warner 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Levan 2-for-3.
Northumberland: Balestrini 2-for-3, run, two stolen bases; Leitzel 1-for-3, run, RBI; Bronze Luden 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Richter RBI; Jean Turber 1-for-1, RBI, run; Gannon Steimling 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.