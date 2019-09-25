The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Emma Daku-Treas had four goals and Emily Garvin added three as Northumberland Christian bounced back from just its second loss of the season with an 8-0 win over Juniata Mennonite in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division action on Tuesday.
The Warriors (14-2 overall, 6-0 ACAA) dropped a 3-2 decision to Muncy on Monday, but Daku-Treas scored two goals, while Garvin netted the other as Northumberland scored three goals in a three minute span with 30 minutes left in the first half.
Caitlyn Gray netted the other goal for the Warriors.
Juniata Mennonite dropped to 6-4, 1-3.
Northumberland 8, Juniata Mennonite 0
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas, 30:00; NC-Emily Garvin, 28:00; NC-Daku-Treas, 27:00; NC-Daku-Treas, 6:00; NC-Garvin, 4:00.
Second half
NC-Caitlyn Gray (Daku-Treas), 38:00; NC-Daku-Treas, 25:00; NC-Garvin (Anna Ulmer), 5:00.
Shots: NC, 27-1. Corners: NC, 6-0. Saves: Juniata Mennonite (Rachael Delancy 12, Derly Matthews, 7), 19; Northumberland Christian (Rebekah Hayner), 1.
n Lourdes Regional 5,
Weatherly 1
WEATHERLY — Katie Sandri and Mackenzie Catino each scored two goals to lead the Red Raiders to the Schuylkill League win over the Wreckers.
Terri Reichard also scored for Lourdes Regional (3-8 overall, 3-7 SCL-II).
Lourdes Regional 5, Weatherly 1
First half
LR-Mackenzie Catino (Aly Albert); LR-Terri Reichard (Caitlin Shulski); LR-Katie Sandri.
Second half
LR-Sandri; W-Lexi Berger; LR-Catino (Jocelyn Olveny).
Saves: Lourdes Regional (Emily Shaffer), 5; Weatherly (Kelly Royer), 18.