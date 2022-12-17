LANCASTER — In a rematch of last year's state playoff game, the Lancaster Country held off a late rally to hand Northumberland Christian its first loss of the season, a 55-52 setback on the road.
The Warriors (4-1) tried to overcome a slow start shooting the ball, getting within three in the final 15 seconds. The Warriors missed a game-tying 3-pointer with a second left.
Connor Bennett led Northumberland Christian with a dozen points, while Henry McElroy nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.
Lancaster Country Day 55, Northumberland Christian 52
Northumberland Christian (4-1)
Conner Bennett 2 6-8 12; Josh King 1 2-2 5; Sam Garvin 1 0-0 2; Luke Snyder 5 5-6 15; Cole Knauss 2 0-0 6; Henry McElroy 3 4-6 10; Alec Phillips 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 17-23 52.
3-point goals: Bennett 2, King, Knauss 2.
Did not score: None.
Lancaster Country Day (4-2) 55
Jordan Ashby 1 0-0 3; Kane Kirby 1 3-4 6; Toby Ashby 4 0-0 9; Jake Kumah 5 7-10 19; Jeremy Duiliko 0 4-5 4; Christian Hain 3 0-2 6; Mick Cook 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 14-21 55.
3-point goals: J. Ashby, T. Ashby, Kumah 2, Kirby.
Did not score: Mitchell Copeland, Chandler King.
Score by quarters
NCS;11;13;7;21 — 52
LCD;15;10;15;15; — 55