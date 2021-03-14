PITTSBURGH — Northumberland Christian used a strong second half Saturday to place third in the National Christian School Athletic Association boys basketball tournament.
The Warriors (17-9) held a one-point halftime lead over Community Christian (Ohio) before pulling away for a 59-49 win in the third-place game.
David King led the way for Northumberland Christian with 17 points and nine rebounds. Henry McElroy added 11 points and seven rebounds, Cole Knauss scored 10 points, and Josh King finished with eight points and eight rebounds in the win.
The Warriors began the tournament Thursday with a last-minute rally against Lee Park Prep (N.C.) in the quarterfinals.
Northumberland Christian trailed by four with a minute left, and scored to half the deficit. Knauss drilled a 3-pointer to give the Warriors the lead with 40 seconds left. Northumberland Christian stole the inbounds pass and made free throws late to grab a 64-57 win.
David King scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Knauss finished with 16 points.
The Warriors’ only loss of the tournament came in a Friday semifinal. Frederick Christian (Md.) jumped out to a 29-19 halftime lead, and Northumberland Christian couldn’t mount a rally for a second consecutive day.
Knauss scored 17 points to lead the Warriors. David King finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and McElroy added seven points and 10 rebounds. Justin Morrisey scored a game-high 24 points for Frederick Christian.
NCSAA TOURNAMENT
Third-place game
Northumberland Christian 59,
Community Christian 49
Northumberland Chr. (17-9) 59
David King 4 5-6 17, Luke Snyder 1 4-6 6, Cole Knauss 4 1-2 10, Henry McElroy 4 1-2 11, Justin Ross 2 2-4 7, Josh King 3 0-1 8. Totals 18 13-21 59.
3-point goals: D. King 4, McElroy 2, J. King 2, Knauss, Ross.
Did not score: Donnie Rager.
Community Christian 49
Logan Doeringer 9 3-7 24, John Maddock 2 1-2 7, Josh Muth 2 0-1 4, Gabe Miller 3 3-5 9, Isaac Arno 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 8-17 49.
3-point goals: Doeringer 3, Maddock 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 13 16 16 14 — 59
Community Christian 14 14 12 9 — 49
FRIDAY
Semifinal
Frederick Christian 60,
Northumberland Christian 46
Frederick Christian 60
Justin Morrisey 8 7-7 24, Jonny Canning 1 4-11 6, Adriel Wade 4 0-0 12, Doug McClure 4 2-4 10, Greg Quire 3 2-4 8. Totals 20 15-26 60.
3-point goals: Wade 4, Morrisey.
Did not score: Trevor Lyons, Nate Canning.
Northumberland Christian 46
David King 4 2-5 13, Cole Knauss 6 3-3 17, Henry McElroy 3 0-0 7, Josh King 2 0-3 4, Luke Snyder 1 1-2 3, Justin Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-13 46.
3-point goals: D. King 3, Knauss 2, McElroy.
Did not score: Donnie Rager, Sam Garvin, Alec Phillips.
Score by quarters
Frederick Christian 13 16 15 16 — 60
Northumberland Chr. 9 10 15 12 — 46
THURSDAY
Quarterfinal
Northumberland Christian 64,
Lee Park Prep 57
Lee Park Prep 57
Jackson Edwards 6 4-6 17, Brody Adares 1 0-0 3, Camden Strikeleather 1 0-0 3, James Burgess 4 0-0 11, Brock Adams 6 4-4 16, Brandon Shulenburg 2 1-2 5, Ty Justice 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 9-13 57.
3-point goals: Burgess 3, Adams, Edwards, Strikeleather.
Did not score: None.
Northumberland Christian 64
David King 9 3-5 27, Cole Knauss 6 0-1 16, Luke Snyder 3 3-4 9, Henry McElroy 2 2-2 6, Josh King 1 0-3 2, Justin Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-15 64.
3-point goals: D. King 6, Knauss 4.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Lee Park Prep 19 9 17 12 — 57
Northumberland Chr. 9 11 18 26 — 64