The Allegheny Christian Athletic Association landscape will look a little different in the eastern division, but not much is expected to change at the top.
Reigning ACAA champion Northumberland Christian is primed for another run on both the boys and girls sides of the league, and Meadowbrook Christian figures to be a contender as well.
What’s different in the eastern division is who will be missing from the division ranks. Coach Gary Daddario confirmed that Sunbury Christian Academy will not field a boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season due to insufficient numbers. The same is true for the girls squad, per athletic director Steven Schroth.
The Eagle boys squad won an ACAA title in 2016, and claimed 40 victories over a two-year stretch between the 2015-16 and 16-17 seasons. The girls, meanwhile, reached the ACAA final in 2015, finishing as runner-up to Meadowbrook that season.
On the boys side, Northumberland Christian has claimed back-to-back ACAA Tournament championships, and the Warriors are looking for more hardware to add to the trophy case. Norry Christian finished 19-5 a season ago, and lost only one senior — center Collin York — off that team.
“We return a strong core of upperclassmen and also have an influx of younger talent with some athletic ninth-graders,” coach Jeremiah Bennett said. “This is a very teachable group that is gelling quickly as a team and are eager to play.”
Seniors Aaron Knauss and Jack Garvin lead a cast of five returning starters for Bennett’s squad, which also includes juniors David King, Justin Ross and Jackson Kelly.
Traditionally, Northumberland Christian has opted to forego the District 4 basketball tournament in favor of the National Christian High School Association Tournament, but that could change.
“With a restructured schedule, we hope to make a strong showing in the ACAA as well as possibly entering the District 4 playoffs for the first time,” Bennett said.
Heading north to Milton, Meadowbrook Christian is primed for improvement under second-year coach Bill Lynd. Last season, the Lions battled through some growing pains and gained valuable experience, finishing 11-14 overall, surviving a five-team race in the ACAA East to qualify for the third and final berth in the ACAA Tournament, where it finished in third place.
Sophomore Ashton Canelo spearheads the Lion attack, and is the team’s lone returning starter.
“We are looking to compete in a very competitive ACAA this year,” Lynd said. “Northumberland Christian will be the strong favorite to repeat, in addition to many eastern and western teams trying to get into the tournament.”
Meadowbrook’s roster lists only three seniors, but the Lions have nine underclassmen, counting Canelo, who could gain valuable experience as the season goes on.
“This will be a challenge, but we are looking forward to that challenge,” Lynd said. “We will not have a lot of experience, but hopefully our youth and energy will help us overcome those shortcomings.”
Flipping to the girls side, reigning champion Northumberland Christian lost six seniors to graduation. Sophomore Emily Garvin, the ACAA Tournament MVP as a freshman, and juniors Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Rebekah Hayner, are hoping to help Dan Severn’s squad retain its position atop the ACAA landscape.
“The team has adjusted well to the graduation of six seniors,” Severn said. “We have some good returning strength and have talented, athletic players stepping into new roles.”
While it might be hard to duplicate the 25-3 mark the Warriors posted a season ago, one thing remains constant for Norry Christian: the road to the championship goes through them.
“We expect to be competitive (this season),” Severn said.
Meanwhile, at Meadowbrook Christian, the Lions posted a strong 16-9 mark in Shane Devlin’s debut season. The Lions accomplished that feat with only a roster of eight girls. This year, Devlin’s team has nine players, of which five are returning starters.
“We are returning three of our top four scorers and our leading rebounders from last year’s team,” Devlin said.
Masy Devlin and Jackie Stokes combined for 460 of the Lions’ points a year ago, and Shelby Hartman and Emily Toland provided a 1-2 punch rebounding, finishing as team leaders in that category. Jenaka Day also returns at forward.
In addition to the starting experience, Devlin is excited about his quartet of freshmen on the roster — Emily Baney, Alyssa Canelo, Madison McNeal and Ellie Sweigard.
“We are expecting great things from our freshmen this year,” Devlin said. “They worked hard this summer and bring a lot of basketball IQ (to the table). They will almost certainly make an immediate contribution.”
BOYS
Northumberland Christian School
Coach: Jeremiah Bennett
Assistants: Shawn King, Josh Knauss, Doug Wesner
Last year: 19-5, ACAA East champion, ACAA Tournament champion
Key returners: Aaron Knauss, PG, Sr.; Jack Garvin, PF, Sr.; David King, SG, Jr.; Justin Ross, SF, Jr.; Jackson Kelly, C, Jr.
Rest of roster: Donnie Rager, G, Sr.; Nathan Klinger, G, Sr.; Rodney Englehardt, PF, Sr.; Josh King, SF, Fr.; Jake King, SF, Fr.; Cole Knauss, SG, Fr.; Henry McElroy, SF, Fr.; Nathaniel Furman, PF, Fr.; Luke Snyder, PF, Fr.; Wesley Lloyd (So. team manager)
Meadowbrook Christian
Coach: Bill Lynd
Assistant: Henry Canelo
Record: 11-14, ACAA Tournament third-place
Key returner: Ashton Canelo, G, So.
Rest of roster: CJ Carrier, G, Sr.; Peter Ramirez, G, Sr.; Marvin Pineda, G/F, Sr.; Evan Young, F, Jr.; Noah Smith, F, So.; Nevin Carrier, F, So.; Michael Smith, G, So.; Jacob Reed, G, Fr.; Gavin Millett, G, Fr.; Michael Eager, G, Fr.; Keegan Gill, F, Fr.
GIRLS
Northumberland Christian School
Coach: Dan Severn
Assistants: Jeff Ulmer, Jim Bouder
Record: 25-3, ACAA East champion, ACAA Tournament champion, National Christian High School Association Tournament division champion
Key returners: Kaitlyn Bookwalter, Jr.; Rebekah Hayner, Jr.; Emily Garvin, So.
Rest of roster: Madalyn Snyder, Sr.; Bethany Dressler, Sr.; Emma Treas, Jr.; Allison Miller, So.; Kendra Schoeppner, So.; Jenika Krum, Fr.; Emily McCahan, Fr.; Anna Ulmer, Fr.; Emma Ulmer, Fr.; Ellianna Zwatty, Fr.
Meadowbrook Christian
Coach: Shane Devlin
Assistants: Amy Smith, Ryan Torrey
Record: 16-9, ACAA Tournament runner-up
Key returners: Masy Devlin, PG, Sr.; Jackie Stokes, PG, Jr.; Shelby Hartman, G, Jr.; Emily Toland, SF, Jr.; Jenaka Day, F, Jr.
Rest of roster: Emily Baney, C, Fr.; Alyssa Canelo, PG/G, Fr.; Madison McNeal, G, Fr.; Ellie Swiegard, G, Fr.