MILTON — Northumberland Christian found defending Lancaster County Christian’s Justin Peifer to be frustrating Friday.
“We had him for the first 15 or 20 seconds of the possession, but then he’d get free at 25 seconds,” Warriors coach Jeremiah Bennett said. “He was a very good shooter, and we just didn’t keep him contained.”
Peifer and teammate Charles Hall combined for nine 3-pointers and 38 total points as the Lions (18-7) spoiled Northumberland Christian’s PIAA playoff debut, 59-51, at Milton Area High School.
The Lions claimed their first PIAA playoff victory in four overall trips, while the Warriors’ season ended at 19-9.
“We do shoot a lot of 3-pointers,” LCC coach Nate Long said. “We were trying to create driving lanes and that in turn created kickout opportunities.”
The Lions rarely missed. Hall sank the first two treys for LCC after Norry’s David King gave the Warriors an early 3-1 advantage with a 3-pointer of his own.
That was Northumberland Christian’s only lead. Peifer, held down for much of the first quarter, connected in the final minute to stretch the Lion lead to 12-6, and he sank two more 3-pointers in the second quarter to build an 18-8 lead.
“They had our 2-3 zone scouted pretty well,” Bennett said. “We’d run man (defensive looks) in practice, and we switched to that. It’s become our backup, and it was the catalyst.”
The Warriors went on a 12-3 run to close the half, and pull within a point at intermission (21-20). Northumberland Christian sank six field goals after a 16% start from the field, and were right back in it despite LCC’s scorching 6-of-11 mark on 3-pointers.
“I thought Northumberland Christian did a great job pivoting defensively and trying to keep Peifer down,” Long said. “That it turn opened up opportunities for Charles. It was really imperative he have a big game for us tonight.”
Hall and Peifer combined for a trio of 3-pointers in the third, and Lancaster County Christian got field goals from five players as it opened up a 37-27 lead.
Knauss did all he could to try to help the Warriors keep pace, accounting for 10 of the team’s 15 points. The Lions shot 53 percent in the quarter and doubled their point total, in turn not allowing the Warriors any closer than seven (42-35).
The teams jockeyed between a seven- to 10-point margin the rest of the way, with a combined 29 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Lions salted the game away from the free-throw line.
Peifer led all scorers with 23 points, while Hall added 15 for the Lions in victory.
Jack Garvin, a catalyst in the Warriors’ 12-3 second quarter run, led Norry with 17 points. Knauss added 15, and King 10 for the Warriors, who became the first ACAA boys basketball team since the 2014-15 Meadowbrook Christian Lions to qualify for the PIAA tournament.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a group of kids than this,” Bennett said. “I told the seniors that you cannot measure their contributions to this program in one basketball game. They made history for this program.”
PIAA CLASS A
BOYS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Milton High School
LANCASTER COUNTY CHR. 59,
NORTHUMBERLAND CHR. 51
Lancaster Co. Chr. (18-7) 59
Josh Glessner 1 7-11 9; Jeremy Sensenig 1 0-0 2; Justin Peifer 8 1-2 23; Josh MacCartney 1 2-2 4; Luke Miklos 1 4-5 6; Charles Hall 5 2-5 15. Totals 17 16-25 59.
3-point goals: Peifer 6, Hall 3.
Did not score: Preston Fisher, Levi Hanson.
Northumberland Chr. (19-9) 51
Jack Garvin 5 5-6 17; David King 4 0-0 10; Aaron Knauss 5 3-6 15; Luke Snyder 1 1-2 3; Henry McElroy 0 2-3 2; Justin Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 11-17 51.
3-point goals: Garvin 2, King 2, Knauss 2.
Did not score: Cole Knauss.
Score by quarters
Lancaster Co. Chr. 12 9 21 17 — 59
Northumberland Chr. 6 14 15 16 — 51