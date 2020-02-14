WILLIAMSPORT — Emily Garvin scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter, and Northumberland Christian won its eighth consecutive game, 64-24 over St. John Neumann Regional Academy on Thursday in nonleague girls basketball.
The Warriors (16-4) bolted to a 19-4 lead after one quarter, then poured in 27 second-quarter points with baskets from six players.
Garvin had 11 rebounds and seven steals in the win. Maddy Snyder and Rebekah Hayner scored nine and seven points, respectively, while Kaitlin Bookwalter pulled 10 boards to go with six points.
Northumberland Christian 64,
St. John Neumann 24
Northumberland Chr. (16-4) 64
Rebekah Hayner 2 2-2 7, Emma Treas 2 0-0 5, Maddy Snyder 4 1-2 9, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-2 6, Ellianna Zwatty 0 0-2 0, Emily Garvin 11 2-2 25, Anna Ulmer 2 2-2 6, Emma Ulmer 2 0-0 4, Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-12 64.
3-point goals: Garvin, Hayner, Treas.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Bethany Dressler.
St. John Neumann (1-20) 24
Naaya Amos 3 0-0 6, Lily Reed 3 0-0 6, Jaden Nixon 1 0-0 2, Brianna Lisi 1 0-0 2, Maria Helminiak 1 0-0 2, Selana Tutler 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 0-0 24.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Ophira Weiser, Juliana Kriner, Michelle Pierce, Ellie Androvette, Zuzu Hanaway.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 19 27 10 8 — 64
St. John Neumann 4 6 4 10 — 24
WEDNESDAY
n Milton 65, Montoursville 39
MILTON — Tori Brink and Taylor Snyder scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Milton surrendered just three first-half points in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
Brink scored seven points before halftime to help stake the Black Panthers (6-15) to a 23-3 lead.
Snyder made 10 of 14 free throws — 9 of 12 in the fourth quarter of the win.
Milton 65, Montoursville 39
Montoursville (5-17) 39
Alaina Marchioni 4 2-2 10, Shyanne Klemick 0 0-1 0, Mackenzie Weaver 1 3-4 5, Mackenzie Cohick 5 0-0 10, Antone James 2 0-0 4, Madalyn Adams 1 2-4 5, Sydnie Stone 2 1-3 5. Totals 15 8-14 39.
3-point goals: Adams.
Did not score: Maya Neiman, Madison Moll, Mahlon Yonkin.
Milton (6-15) 65
Kiersten Stork 0 0-2 0, Leah Walter 2 3-5 8, Taylor Snyder 1 10-14 12, Crystal Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Mylea Neidig 4 0-0 8, Tori Brink 6 0-0 13, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 14-23 52.
3-point goals: Brink, Walter.
Did not score: Larissa Shearer, Morgan Reiner.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 1 2 17 19 — 39
Milton 13 10 11 18 — 52