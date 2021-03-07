NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Christian didn’t want to leave anything to chance in its District 4 Class A semifinal on Saturday evening.
Playing a team with a record under .500, the Warriors didn’t want North Penn-Liberty to believe it had a chance for an upset.
“It’s been a concern all week,” Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn said. “We need to play at a high level right away, and this is six games in a row where we’ve done that.”
The Warriors scored the first 16 points of the game, and were never pressured in a 74-25 win over the Mounties at the Bingaman Athletic Center.
“It was really important that we come out strong, and be really intense at the start,” said Northumberland Christian senior Kaitlyn Bookwalter, who finished with a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals in the victory. “We know if we don’t play to our full potential it could hurt us.”
Northumberland Christian (20-3) advances to face Lourdes Regional, a 43-27 victor over Sullivan County in the other semifinal, at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Williamsport High School. The Warriors will be looking for their second straight district title.
North Penn-Liberty — whose quarterfinal win over Meadowbrook Christian was just the school’s second district win in its history in girls basketball — wraps up its season at 7-10.
The Warriors left little doubt from the start, taking a 6-0 lead just 57 seconds into the game. By the time the Mounties got on the board with 3:50 left in the first quarter, the Northumberland Christian lead was already in double digits.
Northumberland Christian had 14 offensive rebounds in the first half, and forced 20 first-half turnovers. Bookwalter had four steals in the first half, and did most of her work jumping Liberty’s first offensive pass to the high post.
“It was something I picked up during the game. I just noticed they just kept passing to the same girl to start the offense,” Bookwalter said. “I knew I could get the ball; I was just more worried about getting into foul trouble.”
There were only two downsides in the victory for Northumberland Christian, and the first was its shooting.
The Warriors missed 23 shots in the first half, but still made 17 thanks to its rebounding advantage.
“We just keep going and going until we get it right,” Severn joked.
The other downside is a little more serious. All-state guard Emily Garvin left the game in the first half with ankle injury, and iced it for the entirety of the second half.
Anna Ulmer finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Emma Ulmer and Garvin each added 12 points for the Warriors. Rebekah Hayner had eight assists for Norry.
Eva Rice had 13 points to lead the Mounties.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
NORTHUMBERLAND CHR. 74,
NORTH PENN-LIBERTY 25
North Penn-Liberty (7-10) 25
Eva Rice 5 0-0 13; Elizabeth Ritchie 2 0-0 4; Ryann Upham 0 1-2 1; Kristin Mistifier 1 0-2 2; Sidney Landis 1 0-0 2; Bridgett Russell 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 2-6 25.
3-point goals: Rice 3.
Did not score: Lydia Paulhamus, Nikki Kiscadden, Mackenzie Boughton, Darby Stettler, Emily Kreger.
Northumberland Chr. (20-3) 74
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 8; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 9 1-2 19; Emily Garvin 6 0-0 12; Anna Ulmer 4 2-2 13; Emma Ulmer 5 2-2 12; Emma Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2; Eden Daku-Treas 1 0- 0 2; Emily McCann 1 0-0 2; Jenkia Krum 1 0-0 2; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 5-6 74.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer 3, Hayner 2.
Did not score: Allison Miller, Kendra Schoeppner, Kara Wilhelm.
Score by quarters
North Penn-Liberty 7 5 7 6 — 25
Northumberland Chr. 26 14 21 13 — 74