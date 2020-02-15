MCALISTERVILLE — Jack Garvin and David King posted double-doubles, and Northumberland Christian broke quickly out of the chute in a 72-48 win over Juniata Mennonite in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association boys basketball game Friday.
Garvin pulled 13 rebounds to go with a game-high 21 points, while King recorded 18 points and 10 assists.
The Warriors (14-7) led 23-13 after one quarter, and extended their lead in each successive period.
Aaron Knauss and Luke Snyder added 14 and 10 points in the win.
Northumberland Christian 72,
Juniata Mennonite 48
Northumberland Chr. (14-7) 72
Jack Garvin 9 2-2 21, David King 7 3-5 18, Aaron Knauss 6 0-0 14, Luke Snyder 5 0-0 10, Cole Knauss 1 0- 3, Justin Ross 3 0-0 6, Rodney Englehardt 0 0-2 0. Totals 31 5-9 72.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 2, Garvin, D. King, C. Knauss.
Did not score: Nate Klinger, Jake King, Donnie Rager, Josh King, Henry McElroy.
Juniata Mennonite 48
Luke Sheaffer 6 2-10 14, Trey Tusing 5 0-3 15, Nevin Yorks 3 2-4 8, Anson Portzline 1 1-2 4, Owen Yorks 1 0-0 3, Trevor Brubaker 1 0-0 2, Matt Hoover 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-20 48.
3-point goals: Tusing 5, Portzline, O. Yorks.
Did not score: Jorge Flores de Valgaz, Ike Shawver, Jesse Peachey.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 23 19 13 17 — 72
Juniata Mennonite 13 11 10 13 — 48
GIRLS
n Northumberland Chr. 71,
Juniata Mennonite 33
MCALISTERVILLE — Bethany Dressler scored seven of her 10 points in the first half to help Northumberland Christian establish an 18-point halftime lead in its ninth consecutive ACAA win.
Emily Garvin scored 24 points — 10 in the first half — to go with 10 reobunds. Kaitlyn Bookwalter posted 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in the win.
Northumberland Christian 71,
Juniata Mennonite 33
Northumberland Chr. (17-4) 71
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 8, Emma Treas 2 0-0 4, Maddy Snyder 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 5 3-6 13, Emily Garvin 9 4-4 24, Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Emma Ulmer 2 2-2 6, Bethany Dressler 4 1-1 10. Totals 28 10-13 71.
3-point goals: Garvin 2, Hayner 2, Dressler.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Ellianna Zwatty, Emily McCahan.
Juniata Mennonite 33
Grace Sheaffer 8 6-8 23, Emily Sheaffer 0 1-2 1, Annika Martin 1 0-0 3, Lindsey Glick 1 3-8 5, Erin Sheaffer 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 11-20 33.
3-point goals: G. Sheaffer, Martin.
Did not score: Rachel Sheaffer, Rachael Delancey, Anna Taylor, Olivia Tusing.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 16 23 18 14 — 71
Juniata Mennonite 8 13 7 5 — 33