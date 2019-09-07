NORTHUMBERLAND — Emily Garvin scored a pair of second-half goals, and Anna UImer tallied the game-winner with 2:18 to play in Northumberland Christian’s 4-3 win over Meadowbrook Christian in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer Friday.
Amelia Yordy scored two goals and assisted another by Noelle Reichard that pulled Meadowbrook (2-1 overall, 0-1 ACAA) within one point with 68 seconds to play.
Northumberland Christian 4,
Meadowbrook Christian 3
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, 35:36; NC-Eden Daku-Treas, 14:58.
Second half
NC-Emily Garvin, 9:13; MC-Yordy, 6:55; NC-Garvin, 6:12; NC-Anna Ulmer, 2:18; MC-Noelle Reichard (Yordy), 1:08.
Shots: NC 16-6. Corners: NC 9-1. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 11 (Emily Toland); Northumberland Christian 3 (Rebekah Hayner).