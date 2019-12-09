The Daily Item
ELIZABETHVILLE — Emily Garvin had 17 points, seven steals and six assists to lead Northumberland Christian to a 51-36 victory over last year’s Class A state runner-up, Lourdes Regional, in the consolation game of the Upper Dauphin Tip-Off Tournament.
The Warriors took a lead in the first quarter Saturday and never looked back.
Rebekah Hayner added 10 points for Northumberland Christian (1-1), while Maddy Snyder and Emma Ulmer each chipped in eight points.
Meryl Czeponis scored 11 points to lead the Red Raiders.
UPPER DAUPHIN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Consolation game
Northumberland Christian 51,
Lourdes Regional 36
Northumberland Christian (1-1) 51
Rebekah Hayner 4 2-4 10; Emma Treas 1 0-0 2; Maddy Snyder 3 0-0 8; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-0 6; Emily Garvin 8 0-4 17; Emma Ulmer 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 2-8 51.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, Garvin.
Did not score: Jenika Krum, Ellie Zwatty, Anna Ulmer, Bethany Dressler, Emily McCahan.
Lourdes Regional (0-2) 36
Alessandra Albert 0 1-2 1; Emma Shimko 1 2-4 4; Katie Sandri 3 0-0 7; Meryl Czeponis 4 1-3 11; Peyton Kehler 1 0-3 2; Terri Reichard 3 0-0 9; Victoria Lundemuth 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-13 36.
3-point goals: Reichard 3, Czeponis 2, Sandri.
Did not score: Chloe Rishel, Emily Shaffer, Gabriella Coleman, Isabella Trujillo, Jocelyn Olvany
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 10 11 16 14 — 51
Lourdes Regional 5 12 10 9 — 36
n Susquenita 61,
Greenwood 52
MILLERSTOWN — Haily Sherman scored 10 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead reigning Tri-Vally League champion Susquenita over host Greenwood in the Perry County Tournament championship game.
Sherman scored 21 second-half points as the Blackhawks erased a 26-23 halftime deficit.
“Susquenita made the big runs when they needed to,” said Wildcats coach Jeff Deitz. “Great high school game.”
Kenedy Stroup paced Greenwood with 27 points, while Alli Crockett and Alli Walton added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
PERRY COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Championship game
Susquenita 61, Greenwood 52
Susquenita (2-0) 61
Hannah Jacobo 0 1-2 1, Alana Boyer 5 3-7 15, Elizabeth Jones 3 0-2 6, Haily Sherman 8 12-15 29, Mariah Massie 2 0-0 4, Taylor Portzline 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 16-26 61.
3-point goals: Boyer, 2, Portzline 2, Sherman.
Did not score: Samantha Wechsler, Madi Blyler, Laurel Stuempfle.
Greenwood (1-1) 52
Kenedy Stroup 8 11-14 27, Abby Taylor 0 2-4 2, Alli Crockett 5 2-2 12, Alli Walton 5 1-4 11. Totals 18 16-24 52.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Ella Brummer, Mercedes McNaughton.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 13 10 24 14 — 61
Greenwood 16 10 14 12 — 52