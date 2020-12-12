The Daily Item
ELIZABETHTOWN — Emily Garvin had 20 points and 16 steals to lead Northumberland Christian to its 18th straight win, 50-22, over Veritas Academy of Lancaster.
Northumberland Christian last played in the PIAA Class A tournament in March. Its quarterfinal game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rebekah Hayner chipped in 14 points for Northumberland Christian. Emma Ulmer had eight rebounds.
Northumberland Christian 50,
Veritas Academy 22
Northumberland Christian (1-0) 50
Rebekah Hayner 6 1-2 14; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 0-0 8; Emily Garvin 9 1-1 20; Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 4; Emma Ulmer 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 2-3 50.
3-point goals: Hayner, Garvin.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Caryssa Ressler.
Veritas Academy (0-1) 22
Amaya Goff 1 0-0 2; Caitlyn Liebridis 3 0-3 6; Serena Hartzler 3 2-4 8; Sarah Trimbath 2 0-0 4; Olivia Mylin 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-7 22.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Kate Trimbath, Karis Fischer, Nia Martin, Lydia Rosado.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 13 17 14 6 — 50
Veritas 5 6 8 3 — 22
n Mount Carmel 56,
Danville 25
MOUNT CARMEL – Dani Rae Renno scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Red Tornadoes in a matchup of last year’s District 4-2A and 4A champs.
Lauren Shedleski scored five of her nine points in the first quarter as Mount Carmel jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter, and a 29-7 advantage at halftime.
Ella Dewald scored eight of her team high 11 points in the third quarter for Danville.
Mount Carmel 56, Danville 26
Danville (0-1) 25
Savanah Dowd 1 0-0 2; Riley Mahoney 1 0-0 2; Trinity Willoughby 1 0-0 2; Ella Dewald 3 2-2 11; Chloe Hoffman 2 0-0 4; Grace Everett 1 0-0 2; No. 14 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 2-2 26.
3-point goals: Dewald 3, No. 14
Did not score: Olivia Outt, Madison Sauers, Theresa Amonte, Lucy Pickle, Grace Shultz.
Mount Carmel (1-0) 56
Lauren Shedleski 3 1-2 9; Dani Rae Renno 10 5-9 25; Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-2 3; Alyssa Reisinger 3 2-2 8; Rachel Witkoski 1 1-4 3; Maggie McCracken 2 0-0 4; Kamryn Kotzo 2 0-1 4. Totals 22 9-20 56.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Caroline Fletcher, Molly McCracken, Ava Chapman, Sydney Reed, Emily Paul, Rylee Maher.
Score by quarters
Danville 0 7 14 5 — 26
Mount Carmel 16 13 20 7 — 56
n Milton 43,
Line Mountain 12
MILTON — Crystal Hamilton outscored the Eagles on her own in the nonleague contest.
Hamilton scored 14 points to lead the Black Panthers (1-0).
Sage Hoover had five points to lead Line Mountain.
Milton 43, Line Mountain 12
Line Mountain (0-1) 12
Sage Hoover 1 3-5 5; Kylie Klinger 2 0-0 4; Kyleen Michael 0 0-2 0; Liberty Downs 0 1-2 1; Liz Spieles 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 4-9 12.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Jaya London, Hannah Ruchoniemi, Brianna Bendas, Mya Coutelyou, Kyleigh Masser, Brooke Jenks, Ashlyn Brown.
Milton (1-0) 43
Crystal Hamilton 7 0-2 14; Larissa Shearer 0 2-4 2; Leah Walter 2 1-2 5; Rayleves Vega-Garcia 1 2-4 4; Kiersten Stork 1 1-2 4; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2; Morgan Reiner 3 0-0 6; Kylie Wagner 1 0-0 2; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 6-14 43.
3-point goals: Stork.
Did not score: Jacklyn Hopple, Kyla Rovenolt, Kelly Havise.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 8 1 1 2 — 12
Milton 11 16 15 0 — 43