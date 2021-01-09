The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Emily Garvin scored 18 points, and Northumberland Christian blitzed Juniata Christian with a 20-point first quarter in a 50-13 win Friday in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play.
The Warriors won their 19th consecutive game dating back to last season.
Rebekah Hayner hit a pair of 3-pointers among her eight points, while Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Emma Ulmer each added six points in the win.
Juniata Christian (0-1) 13
Lindsey Glick 1 1-2 3, Peyton Burd 1 0-0 2, Rachel Sheaffer 1 1-4 3, Erin Sheaffer 2 0-2 4, Emily Sheaffer 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 3-10 13.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Reanna Hoover, Morgan Hoover, Jenna Glick, Annika Martin, Abby Warner.
Northumberland Christian (2-0) 50
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 8, Emma Daku-Treas 2 0-0 4, Eden Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-2 6, Allie Miller 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 9 0-0 18, Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 4, Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 0-2 50.
3-point goals: Hayner 2.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Kara Wilheim, Emily McCahan, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Juniata Christian 1 4 8 0 — 13
Northumberland Chr. 20 19 6 5 — 50
n Central Columbia 55,
Shikellamy 47
ALMEDIA — Averi Dodge scored a career-best 16 points, and Jordan Moten added 15 for Shikellamy, but Central Columbia took control in the first half.
The Blue Jays limited the Braves to six first-quarter points, and Central led 27-19 at the half. Dodge scored six points in each of the second and fourth quarters.
Shikellamy (0-1) 47
Cassi Ronk 1 0-0 2, Melanie Minnier 2 2-4 6, Averi Dodge 6 4-6 16, Jordan Moten 7 0-0 15, Tori Scheller 0 1-2 1, Paige Fausey 3 1-3 7. Totals 19 8-15 47.
3-point goals: Moten.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Kiersten Strohecker, Lily Wiest.
Central Columbia (1-0) 55
C. Weatherill 2 0-0 5, Ellie Rowe 2 2-2 7, M. Blake 2 2-2 6, L. Bull 2 0-0 10, A. Humphrey 3 0-0 6, A. Flick 5 0-1 11, Emmie Rowe 3 4-4 10. Totals 21 8-9 55.
3-point goals: Bull 2, El. Rowe, Em. Rowe, Weatherill.
Did not score: N. Fritz.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 6 13 13 15 — 47
Central Columbia 10 17 13 15 — 55
n Lourdes Regional ppd.
Lourdes Regional’s season-opening game at Schuylkill Haven in the Schuylkill League was postponed to Feb. 9.