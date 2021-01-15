WEATHERLY — Emily Garvin scored 21 points, and Anna Ulmer added 13 as Northumberland Christian ran its winning streak to 20 games Thursday with a 58-23 win over Weatherly.
The Warriors (3-0) bolted to a 25-7 lead after one quarter, and led 41-15 at the half.
Emma Ulmer led Northumberland with eight rebounds, while Rebekah Hayner recorded seven assists. Garvin added six assists and six steals for the Warriors, who play at unbeaten Mount Carmel today.
Northumberland Christian 58,
Weatherly 23
Northumberland Chr. (3-0) 58
Rebekah Hayner 1 0-0 2, Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 3, Emma Daku-Treas 3 0-0 6, Jenika Krum 2 0-0 5, Emily Garvin 9 2-4 21, Anna Ulmer 6 0-0 13, Emma Ulmer 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 2-4 58.
3-point goals: Garvin, Krum, Schoeppner, A. Ulmer.
Did not score: Eden Daku-Treas, Kaitlyn Bookwalter, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Emily McCahan, Caryssa Ressler.
Weatherly (0-3) 23
Emma Kane 0 1-4 1, Bethany Houser 3 1-2 9, Ashley James 5 2-2 13, Brianna Pugh 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 4-10 23.
3-point goals: Houser 2, James.
Did not score: Kaylee Gaydocsik, Taylor Dandovich, Abby Paisley.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Christian 25 16 8 9 — 58
Weatherly 7 8 2 6 — 23
n Greenwood 49,
Newport 20
NEWPORT — Alli Crockett and Abby Taylor each scored 15 points, and Greenwood opened its season with a big Tri-Valley League victory.
The Wildcats sprinted to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter, and they led by 16 at the half. Jordan Stroup added six points in the win.
Greenwood 49, Newport 20
Greenwood (1-0) 49
Jordan Stroup 3 0-2 6, Abby Taylor 6 3-4 15, Ella Brummer 2 0-0 5, Emilie Brinser 1 0-0 2, Alli Crockett 4 7-8 15, Ella Seiber 1 0-0 2, Leah Ritzman 1 0-1 2, Sarah Pennay 0 2-4 2. Totals 18 12-19 49.
3-point goals: Brummer.
Did not score: Sophia Jezewski.
Newport (0-3) 20
Hazel Miller 1 0-0 2, Claire Weidenhammer 1 0-0 3, Amiyah Priebe 1 0-0 3, Payton Splain 3 0-0 8, Sidney Daniels 1 0-0 2, Lillian Plank 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 0-0 20.
3-point goals: Splain 2, Priebe, Weidenhammer.
Did not score: Lillian Otstott, Bryanna Kuhn, Paige Goerman, Ella Weidenhammer, Katelyn Sanders, Jordan Knouse.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 14 12 15 8 — 49
Newport 2 8 4 6 — 20