The Daily Item
STEELTON — Emily Garvin scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half as Northumberland Christian erased a double-digit deficit to beat Steel-High, 69-57, in a nonleague girls basketball game Monday.
The Warriors (10-4) trailed by 11 in the third quarter but outscored the Rollers 45-24 after halftime.
Garvin added 15 rebounds, nine assists and six steals in a stellar effort; Rebekah Hayner scored 16 points for her fourth consecutive double-figure game; and Kaitlyn Bookwalter grabbed 13 rebounds to go with nine points.
Northumberland Christian 69, Steel-High 57
Northumberland Christian (10-4) 69
Rebekah Hayner 6 2-2 16, Maddy Snyder 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 1-2 9, Emily Garvin 11 3-4 25, Anna Ulmer 1 0-1 2, Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6, Bethany Dressler 1 2-2 4. Totals 29 8-11 69.
3-point goals: Hayner 2, Snyder.
Did not score: Emma Treas.
Steel-High (10-5) 57
Messiah Cloud 2 0-0 5, Jalasia Hall 5 3-3 13, Sa’Aja Bradley-Cross 2 2-4 6, Aziyah Rorie 7 3-6 20, Deoshannae Hughes 4 3-4 13. Totals 20 11-17 57.
3-point goals: Rorie 3, Hughes 2, Cloud.
Did not score: Essence Serrano, Alay’za Mayo.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian 15 9 20 25 — 69
Steel-High 16 17 13 11 — 57
n Milton 53, Troy 20
TROY — Taylor Snyder and Kylie Wagner scored eight points apiece to lead 11 Milton scorers in a nonleague rout.
The Black Panthers (4-10) bolted to a 14-2 lead after one quarter with Snyder scoring six points.
Crystal Hamilton, Morgan Reiner, Larissa Shearer and Leah Walter all scored six points in the win.
Milton 53, Troy 20
Milton (4-10) 53
Kiersten Stork 2 0-0 4, Leah Walter 3 0-0 6, Taylor Snyder 2 4-5 8, Crystal Hamilton 3 0-0 6, Kyla Rovenolt 1 1-1 3, Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2, Diana Cabrerra 1 0-0 2, Larissa Shearer 3 0-0 6, Morgan Reiner 3 0-1 6, Kylie Wagner 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 5-7 53.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Carly Neidig, Mylea Neidig, Tori Brink, Kendall Fedder, Kelly Hause.
Troy 20
Olivia Call 1 1-5 3, Hannah Zimmerman 0 0-3 0, Rachel Kingsley 2 0-0 4, Macy Vroman 0 0-2 0, Makenna Matthews 2 1-2 5, Sydney Taylor 3 0-0 8, Madison Vargos 0 0-4 0. Totals 8 2-16 20.
3-point goals: Taylor 2.
Did not score: Skylar Swain, Cessily Harding, Bailey Johnson.
Score by quarters
Milton 14 11 14 14 — 53
Troy 2 3 7 8 — 20
n Nativity BVM 46,
Lourdes Regional 43
POTTSVILLE — Katie Sandri and Emma Shimko scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Lourdes Regional, which was edged in a Schuylkill League crossover game.
The Red Raiders (4-11), who got seven points and six rebounds from Peyton Kehler, trailed by a point into the fourth quarter.
Nativity BVM 46, Lourdes Regional 43
Lourdes Regional (4-11) 43
Terri Reichard 2 0-0 4, Katie Sandri 6 0-1 14, Peyton Kehler 3 1-1 7, Emma Shimko 3 6-7 12, Meryl Czeponis 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 7-9 43.
3-point goals: Czeponis 2, Sandri 2.
Did not score: Chloe Rishel.
Nativity BVM (12-4) 46
Abdo 4 2-2 11, Zemantauski 2 2-5 6, Hunyard 3 0-2 7, Heehan 3 2-4 8, Clarke 5 2-2 12, Kramer 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 8-17 46.
3-point goals: Abdo, Hunyard.
Did not score: Quick.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 10 7 17 9 — 43
Nativity BVM 6 12 17 11 — 46