WILLIAMSPORT — Northumberland Christian took control of the game in the second half thanks to three Daniel Hayner goals, and the Warriors advanced to their first-ever District 4 Class A championship game with a 4-1 win over South Williamsport on Tuesday night at Loyalsock High School.
The top-seeded Warriors improve to 19-1, and will face East Juniata, a 3-2 winner over Southern Columbia in the other semifinal, on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Both Northumberland Christian and East Juniata qualify for the PIAA playoffs. The Tigers beat the Warriors, 3-1, in last year's Class A semifinals. South Williamsport finishes its season at 10-9-1.
Henry McElroy broke a scoreless tie with 1:07 left in the first half, before Hayner made it 2-0 off an assist from Jackson Conner with 32:30 left in the game.
Michael Yoas cut the lead to 2-1 for the Mounties, off an assist from Alex Neidig with 27:08 left in the game.
It would remain a one-goal game for 15 minutes until Hayner scored off a McElroy assist with 12:30 left in the game. Hayner and McElroy hooked up on another goal with 9:34 left in the game.
Conner Bennett had four saves for Northumberland Christian.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
at Loyalsock HS
Northumberland Christian 4, South Williamsport 1
First half
NCS-Henry McElroy at 1:07
Second half
NCS - Daniel Hayner (Jackson Conner), 32:30; SW-Michael Yoas (Alex Neidig), 27:08; NCS-Daniel Hayner (Henry McElroy), 12:30; NCS-Daniel Hayner (Henry McElroy), 9:34.
Shots: NCS, 15-5. Corners: NCS, 8-3. Saves: NCS 4 (Conner Bennett); SW 11 (Aaron Akers).