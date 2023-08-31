Jonny Rees may be about to begin his 20th season directing Northumberland Christian’s successful boys’ soccer program, a stretch that’s undoubtedly cultivated scads of memories, but he’ll have a difficult time stowing what happened in 2022 in the back of his mind.
Especially since Rees’ talented Warriors created plenty of lasting memories a season ago, such as winning yet another Allegheny Christian Athletic Association championship, reaching the District 4 Class A title game for the first time and debuting in the PIAA’s demanding state tournament — all while piecing together a splendid 21-victory campaign.
Unfortunately for Rees and the Warriors’ devoted partisans, they watched seven seniors graduate that were front and center whenever Norry Christian celebrated another milestone or pocketed one of its many rewarding results.
Five of those seniors received all-league recognition in 2022, including remarkably productive striker Henry McElroy. Also gone, among others, are Cole Knauss, Daniel Hayner, Luke Snyder and Josh King.
“We had seven outstanding seniors graduate from last year’s team, so we will be smaller and younger than we were last year,” Rees admitted. “(We also won’t have) as deep a roster.”
What Rees does have are returning all-stars in junior midfielder Jackson Conner and junior goalkeeper Conner Bennett. Other veterans include senior midfielder Landon Hostetter, senior forward Sam Garvin and sophomore central defender Ethan Bennett.
And while Norry Christian’s 18-man roster totals six sophomores and five freshmen — to go with the veterans listed — that may be enough to secure yet another ACAA championship and maybe more. Only if the youngsters grow up quickly.
“Unlike last year when there was a clear favorite in the ACAA, there are several teams with a good chance of winning the league,” Rees admitted. “I think we can be competitive in the ACAA, along with Juniata Christian, Belleville Mennonite and Meadowbrook.”
Following a season as an assistant coach, Matt Steck was promoted to Meadowbrook Christian’s head coaching post and he’s in the middle of a sizable rebuild. While senior central defender Nick Bennage is the Lions’ lone returning all-league performer, Meadowbrook does have several other experienced youngsters in junior midfielders Levi Erb, Austin Steck and Luke Osman.
Meadowbrook also lost all-league selections Jaden Garcia, Jacob Reed, Michael Eager and Gavin Millett.
Unfortunately for Meadowbrook, it ran into Norry Christian in the ACAA championship game and eventual champ East Juniata in the opening round of the District 4-AA playoffs.
“I hope to return to the ACAA tournament and also get into the PIAA playoffs,” Matt Steck said. “We have quite a few holes to fill that the graduating seniors left, but the boys seem up to the challenge.”
Juniata Christian will be fronted by co-coaches Nate Neimond and Jorge Flores de Valgaz for the first time as the Lions hope to make a return trip to the District 4 Class A playoffs. Senior striker Jorge Flores de Valgaz landed all-league laurels a season ago, but the rest of the Lions are mighty young as Juniata Christian’s 15-man unit features 10 sophomores and freshmen.
Clay Brubaker and Avery Portzline joined Flores de Valgaz on the Eastern Division all-star team, but they’ve moved on.
“We want to win the ACAA championship,” the elder Flores de Valgaz said.