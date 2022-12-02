While the personnel may be vastly different than it was some 12 months ago when Northumberland Christian’s remarkable hoops journey began in earnest, Dan Severn’s on-floor approach will be familiar to those who closely monitor everything his basketball-playing Warriors do.
Yet even though Severn has returned as the Warriors’ front man after spending last year assisting Jeff Ulmer, he already knows the ride this time around could be rockier than it was in 2021-22.
Nonetheless, Norry Christian is going to continue to chase memorable results.
“We still approach things one game at a time,” said Severn, who spent five seasons as head coach before shifting to an assistant coaching role last year. “We think the game systems we play do pretty well.
“(The problem is) we’re not going to be 6-2, 6-3, all-state this year.”
Since Class A player of the year Emily Garvin and imposing twin sisters, Anna and Emma Ulmer, exhausted their high school eligibility when the final horn sounded last March at Hershey’s Giant Center — and Norry Christian (25-3) celebrated its first state championship — things will look considerably different.
Only two starters from last season’s glorious run are returning — guards Jenika Krum and Eden Treas — to a roster lacking in-game experience. So, the Warriors will learn on the fly.
“It’s more than winning championships, it’s about building a legacy,” Severn said. “It’s about hard work, discipline, and that’s going to continue. It’s playing great defense, playing as a team, playing for each other, having fun and being nice but aggressive. We’ll do many of the same things as we start building again.”
While senior forward Caryssa Ressler, junior forward Kara Wilhelm and sophomore guard Aubrie Hostetter are the other veterans returning, Severn’s Warriors will unveil a five-player freshman class that’s had plenty of success at lower levels. Since playing time is available, youngsters Carrie King, Autumn Dersham, Julia Lamey, Ava Phillips and Evalin Owens will get opportunities as they adjust to the varsity level.
Yet even though Severn’s Warriors will be trying to collar a sixth straight Allegheny Christian Athletic Association championship, they’ve bumped up to 2A and will not have the opportunity to claim a fourth consecutive 4-A title. That’s because Norry Christian will be competing at the Class 2A level.
And they’ll do so without the energetic Garvin and the towering Ulmers.
“We have decent size, good athleticism and a ton of potential,” Severn said. “We don’t have a lot of experience, but that’s something we’re working on.”
Still flush with excitement after pocketing its first District 4 victory, Meadowbrook Christian (14-14) hopes to bring an end to Norry Christian’s ACAA dominance — Shane Devlin’s Lions tumbled to the Warriors in the ACAA’s tournament final — and embark on a memorable postseason run.
Since several scoring threats graduated, Meadowbrook is counting on production coming from all over the floor — and not just from junior guard Kailey Devlin. Juniors Audrey Millett and Alayna Smith — the 6-1 Smith made sizable strides during the offseason — could provide more pop than they have previously.
More could come from senior Alyssa Canelo, who spent much of last season convalescing from an injury. Unfortunately for Meadowbrook, senior Ellie Sweigard was injured during soccer season and is out indefinitely.
A stronger non-league slate featuring games against Millville and Lourdes Regional is meant to provide a benchmark so the Lions can gauge their progress. Meadowbrook will open at this weekend’s Muncy Tournament, where the Lions will take on another tough 4-A customer in Benton.
“We’re still sorting things out,” Shane Devlin said. “We’re hoping to find a complement to Kailey, so other teams will pay attention to other people and she can have more freedom.”
Following a .500 finish a season ago, Juniata Christian (11-11) hopes to continue making positive strides since Jim Tusing’s veteran squad sports five seniors and five juniors. Tusing’s club also packs plenty of size at numerous spots since eight Lions check in at 5-7 or taller.