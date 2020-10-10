MILTON — Emily Garvin scored with 5:42 left to keep the Northumberland Christian girls soccer team undefeated in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play, as her goal tied the score in a 1-1 draw with Meadowbrook Christian on Friday.
The Lions (11-2-1, 5-1-1 ACAA) took the lead just 7:32 into the game when Amelia Yordy scored an unassisted goal. There was no scoring for the next nearly 68 minutes until Garvin’s equalizer.
Garvin scored with an assist from Emma Daku-Treas to keep the Warriors (14-1-1, 7-0-1) from suffering a conference defeat.
Emily Toland, who Meadowbrook coach Brian Elsasser said played her best game, made six saves for the Lions.
Rebekah Hayner made a pair of saves for Norry Christian.
Northumberland Christian coach James Snyder said both teams played “lockdown” defense.
Northumberland Christian 1,
Meadowbrook Christian 1
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, 7:32.
Second half
NC-Emily Garvin (Emma Daku-Treas), 74:18.
Shots: NC, 8-2. Corners: NC, 8-2. Saves: Northumberland Christian 2 (Rebekah Hayner); Meadowbrook Christian 6 (Emily Toland).
n East Juniata 9,
Saint Joseph’s Catholic 1
BOALSBURG — Leah Sankey scored three first-half goals, and six other Tigers scored as East Juniata cruised to the nonconference win.
East Juniata (9-1) scored six of its goals in the first half.
BOYS
n Northumberland Chr. 8,
Meadowbrook Christian 0
MILTON — Daniel Hayner scored with an assist by Henry McElroy 61 minutes into the ACAA game to break a scoreless tie.
The Warriors (12-2-2, 7-0-2 ACAA) scored seven more goals to grab the big win.
Michael Eager made eight saves for the Lions (2-11-1, 0-8-1).
Northumberland Christian 8,
Meadowbrook Christian 0
Second half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Henry McElroy), 61:00; NC-McElroy, 62:00; NC-David King (McElroy), 64:00; NC-King (Josh Groninger), 69:00; NC-Hayner, 74:00; NC-Samuel Garvin, 75:00; NC-McElroy, 77:00; NC-Groninger (Malachi Mitchell), 79:00.
Shots: NC, 16-1. Corners: NC, 15-1. Saves: Northumberland Christian 1 (Justin Ross); Meadowbrook Christian 8 (Michael Eager).