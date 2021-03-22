Norry Christian plays poor playoff host

Northumberland Christian's girls were beyond disappointed last year when the COVID-19 outbreak brought an end to the state tournament, and cost them an opportunity to play in the quarterfinals.
On Saturday, due to the PIAA plan to mitigate spread of the coronavirus, the Warriors played their first state quarterfinal game in the comfort of home. They started fast in the Bingaman Center, and toppled District 11 champion Nativity BVM, 62-50, for their 23rd consecutive postseason win dating back to 2018.
"It was awesome," said Warriors senior Kaitlyn Bookwalter. "The energy in here was great. We were used to it all season being kind of a dead gym because of the coronavirus, but our fans came out today and it was amazing."
Northumberland Christian (22-3) advanced to play perennial Class A power Jenkintown (17-1) on Tuesday with a state final berth on the line. Jenkintown, like Northumberland and Nativity, was unable to play in last year's state quarters when the pandemic hit.
"I'm just proud of everybody for how we did," said Warriors senior Emma Daku-Treas. "We all get super-excited about the games, obviously, but we are looking at it as each game at a time. Just focus really hard, work as a group and do our thing."
No. 4 with a bullet
Mount Carmel senior Dani Rae Renno and Northumberland Christian junior Emily Garvin were honored on their respective all-state teams last year as second-team choices. It was the second time Renno earned statewide recognition.
The all-state pair achieved an equal milestone last week, as each became the No. 4 all-time scorer for her program.
With 17 points in a 50-47 win over Holy Cross, Renno moved to 1,533 in her career and moved past 1994 graduate Carolyn Darrup (1,529). Renno is 24 points from matching Cheryl Kent (a 1979 grad) in third place, behind 1985 grad Maria Fantanarosa (3,823) and 2018 alumna Nicole Varano (1,818).
Garvin scored 22 points against Nativity BVM, moving to 1,387 in her career and past Jill Troxell, a 1995 Northumberland Christian graduate (1,368 points) for fourth place. Garvin trails 2013 graduate Alyssa Wesner (2,175 points), 2009 alum Kaitlyn Bailor (1,759) and 1997 grad Melissa Milbrand (1,416) in the Warriors annals with a season still to play.