ALTOONA — Henry McElroy recorded a first-half hat trick, and Daniel Hayner assisted on four goals as Northumberland Christian sailed into the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association boys soccer championship game with an 11-0 win Friday over Johnstown Christian.
The Warriors (14-3-2) led 6-0 at the half thanks in large part to McElroy’s three goals and two assists.
Malachi Mitchell and Noah Conner capped the match’s scoring with their first career goals.
Northumberland Christian plays in the title game today at 2:15 p.m.
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN
ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS
At Blair County Christian,
Altoona
Northumberland Christian 11,
Johnstown Christian 0
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (Daniel Hayner) 10:00; NC-McElroy (Hayner) 11:00; NC-David King (Hayner) 25:00; NC-Samuel Garvin (McElroy) 30:00; NC-Donnie Rager (McElroy) 34:00; NC-McElroy 38:00.
Second half
NC-King (Hayner) 44:00; NC-Luke Friscia (Conner Bennett) 49:00; NC-Owen Rager 60:00; NC-Malachi Mitchell (Justin Ross) 63:00; NC-Noah Conner (Jackson Conner) 72:00.
Shots: NC, 16-1. Corners: JC, 7-4. Saves: Johnstown Christian 5 (Drew Taylor); Northumberland Christian 1 (Justin Ross).
GIRLS
n Northumberland Chr. 7,
Juniata Christian 1
ALTOONA — Emily Garvin and Emma Daku-Treas each scored two goals to lead the Warriors (16-1-1) to the win in the ACAA semifinals.
Garvin opened the scoring 6:17 into the game with an assist from Samantha Hudson. Daku-Treas doubled the lead nine minutes later with an assist from Garvin.
Northumberland Christian led 6-0 before Peyton Burd scored with 16 seconds left in the first half to get Juniata Christian on the board.
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN
ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS
At Blair County Christian,
Altoona
Northumberland Christian 7,
Juniata Christian 1
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Samantha Hudson), 6:17; NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Garvin), 15:07; NC-Garvin, 30:09; NC-Anna Ulmer (Garvin), 32:55; NC-Karina Yoder (Daku-Treas), 35:44; NC-Hudson (Ulmer), 36:16; JC-Peyton Burd, 39:44.
Second half
NC-Daku-Treas, 47:33.
Shots: NC, 16-4. Corners: NC, 5-4. Saves: Northumberland Christian 3 (Rebekah Hayner); Juniata Christian 9 (Morgan Moyer).