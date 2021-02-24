NORTHUMBERLAND — Ten Northumberland Christian players scored — led by 11 points from Rebekah Hayner — as the Warriors rolled to a 62-24 win over Belleville Mennonite in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division action on Tuesday night.
Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Anna Ulmer each added eight points for the Warriors (15-3 overall, 7-0 ACAA).
Chloe Renno and Sanya Yoder each scored eight points for Belleville Mennonite (2-5 overall and ACAA).
Northumberland Christian 62,
Belleville Mennonite 24
Belleville Mennonite (2-5) 24
Natalie Yoder 3 0-0 6; Sanya Yoder 3 1-3 8; Miriam Stoltzfus 1 0-0 2; Chloe Renno 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 1-3 24.
3-point goals: S. Yoder.
Did not score: Madeline Erby, Julianna Hartzler.
Northumberland Christian (15-3) 62
Rebekah Hayner 5 0-0 11; Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2; Emma Daku-Treas 3 1-1 7; Jenika Krum 2 0-0 5; Eden Daku-Treas 2 0-0 4; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 0-0 8; Emily Garvin 3 0-0 7; Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4; Anna Ulmer 3 1-2 8; Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 2-3 63.
3-point goals: Hayner, Krum, Garvin, A. Ulmer.
Did not score: Alison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Belleville Menn. 3 2 8 11 — 24
Northumberland Chr. 22 21 12 7 — 62
n Montoursville 46,
Mifflinburg 35
MIFFLINBURG — Mackenzie Weaver scored 20 points as the Warriors won their third straight game.
Montoursville (5-11) trailed by 10 points at halftime, but limited Mifflinburg to just four second-half field goals.
Ella Shuck had 11 points to lead the Wildcats (5-9).
Montoursville 46, Mifflinburg 35
Montoursville (5-11) 46
Alaina Marchioni 3 0-0 8; Mackenzie Weaver 8 1-3 20; Mackenzie Cohick 0 1-2 1; Madalyn Adams 3 0-0 8; Madison Labatch 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 3-7 46.
3-point goals: Weaver 3, Marchioni 2, Adams 2.
Did not score: Shianne Klenick.
Mifflinburg (5-9) 35
Brooke Catherman 2 0-0 4; Olivia Erickson 3 0-0 8; Ella Shuck 4 2-3 11; Jenna Haines 2 1-2 5; Avery Metzger 1 2-2 4; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 5-7 35.
3-point goals: Erickson 2, Shuck, Sheesley.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 10 8 19 9 — 46
Mifflinburg 13 13 7 2 — 35