NORTHUMBERLAND — Ten Northumberland Christian players scored — led by 11 points from Rebekah Hayner — as the Warriors rolled to a 62-24 win over Belleville Mennonite in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division action on Tuesday night.

Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Anna Ulmer each added eight points for the Warriors (15-3 overall, 7-0 ACAA).

Chloe Renno and Sanya Yoder each scored eight points for Belleville Mennonite (2-5 overall and ACAA).

Northumberland Christian 62,

Belleville Mennonite 24

Belleville Mennonite (2-5) 24

Natalie Yoder 3 0-0 6; Sanya Yoder 3 1-3 8; Miriam Stoltzfus 1 0-0 2; Chloe Renno 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 1-3 24.

3-point goals: S. Yoder.

Did not score: Madeline Erby, Julianna Hartzler.

Northumberland Christian (15-3) 62

Rebekah Hayner 5 0-0 11; Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2; Emma Daku-Treas 3 1-1 7; Jenika Krum 2 0-0 5; Eden Daku-Treas 2 0-0 4; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 0-0 8; Emily Garvin 3 0-0 7; Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4; Anna Ulmer 3 1-2 8; Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 2-3 63.

3-point goals: Hayner, Krum, Garvin, A. Ulmer.

Did not score: Alison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Caryssa Ressler.

Score by quarters

Belleville Menn. 3 2 8 11 — 24

Northumberland Chr. 22 21 12 7 — 62

n Montoursville 46,

Mifflinburg 35

MIFFLINBURG — Mackenzie Weaver scored 20 points as the Warriors won their third straight game.

Montoursville (5-11) trailed by 10 points at halftime, but limited Mifflinburg to just four second-half field goals.

Ella Shuck had 11 points to lead the Wildcats (5-9).

Montoursville 46, Mifflinburg 35

Montoursville (5-11) 46

Alaina Marchioni 3 0-0 8; Mackenzie Weaver 8 1-3 20; Mackenzie Cohick 0 1-2 1; Madalyn Adams 3 0-0 8; Madison Labatch 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 3-7 46.

3-point goals: Weaver 3, Marchioni 2, Adams 2.

Did not score: Shianne Klenick.

Mifflinburg (5-9) 35

Brooke Catherman 2 0-0 4; Olivia Erickson 3 0-0 8; Ella Shuck 4 2-3 11; Jenna Haines 2 1-2 5; Avery Metzger 1 2-2 4; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 5-7 35.

3-point goals: Erickson 2, Shuck, Sheesley.

Did not score: none.

Score by quarters

Montoursville 10 8 19 9 — 46

Mifflinburg 13 13 7 2 — 35

