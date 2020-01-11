The Daily Item
MILTON — Aaron Knauss scored 31 points — 10 in the first quarter — to lead Northumberland Christian to a 62-36 win over Meadowbrook Christian in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association boys basketball action on Friday.
David King added 15 points for the Warriors (5-6), who led 31-18 at halftime and 47-26 after three quarters.
Ashton Canelo scored 16 points to lead the Lions (2-8).
Northumberland Christian 62,
Meadowbrook Christian 36
Northumberland Christian (5-6) 62
Aaron Knauss 13 1-2 31, David King 7 0-1 15, Jack Garvin 1 2-2 4, Jackson Kelly 2 0-1 4, Cole Knauss 2 0-0 4, Nathan Klinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 3-6 62.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 4, King.
Did not score: Luke Snyder, Justin Ross.
Meadowbrook Christian (2-8) 36
CJ Carrier 1 0-2 2, Dillon Stokes 3 2-4 11, Ashton Canelo 6 3-12 17, Noah Smith 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 5-18 36.
3-point goals: Stokes 3, Canelo 2.
Did not score: Jacob Reed, Evan Young, Nevin Carrier.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian 17 14 16 15 — 62
Meadowbrook 8 10 8 10 — 36
n Shamokin 64, Mifflinburg 46
MIFFLINBURG — Joe Masser scored six of his game-high 20 points in Shamokin’s pivotal second quarter of a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win.
The Indians (9-2 overall, 5-0 HAC-I) erased a first-quarter deficit with a 10-point advantage before halftime.
Dante Colon had 13 points to lead four Wildcats (1-9, 0-4 HAC-I) scorers in double figures.
Shamokin 64, Mifflinburg 46
Shamokin (9-2) 64
Joe Masser 10 0-0 20, Aaron Frasch 0 1-2 1, Matt Schiccatano 7 0-3 14, Joey Tarr 1 0-0 3, Mason Filarski 7 0-2 15, Colin Seedor 2 0-0 5, Brent Reed 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 1-7 64.
3-point goals: Filarski, Seedor, Tarr.
Did not score: None.
Mifflinburg (1-9) 46
Dylan Doebler 5 1-3 11, Dante Colon 4 4-4 13, Rylee Stahl 1 0-1 2, Cannon Griffith 4 2-2 10, Jake Young 3 4-4 10. Totals 17 11-14 46.
3-point goals: Colon.
Did not score: Seth Kline.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 12 16 16 20 — 64
Mifflinburg 14 6 13 13 — 46
JV score: Mifflinburg 40-29. High scorer: Mifflinburg, L. Yoder 13.
n Mount Carmel 82,
South Williamsport 57
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Mike Balichik scored eight first-quarter points while Tommy Reisinger and Brock Evert each added six as Mount Carmel blitzed South Williamsport in HAC-III play.
The Red Tornadoes (12-3 overall, 5-3 HAC-III) stormed to a 22-5 lead after one period, and later scored 25 in the third quarter.
Balichik finished with a game-high 27 points. Evert and Reisinger totaled 19 and 18, respectively.
Mount Carmel 82, South Williamsport 57
Mount Carmel (12-3) 82
Balichik 12 0-0 27, Evert 8 0-0 19, Long 2 0-0 4, Feliciano 1 2-2 5, Klembara 1 0-0 2, Reisinger 9 0-3 18, Scicchitano 1 0-0 2, Wasilewski 1 1-1 3, Nestico 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 3-6 82.
3-point goals: Balichik 3, Evert 3, Feliciano.
Did not score: Timco, Pupo, Varano, Stellar, Milewski.
South Williamsport (2-8) 57
Harris 1 0-0 3, Ethan Laudenslager 8 4-7 21, Evan Laudenslager 2 0-2 4, Habalar 4 0-0 8, Persun 1 0-0 3, Hampton 5 0-0 14, Akers 0 0-2 0, Sanford 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-11 57.
3-point goals: Hampton 4, Persun, Et. Laudenslager, Harris.
Did not score: Banzhof, Neidig, Gantz, Manning.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 22 16 25 19 — 82
South Williamsport 5 21 14 17 — 57
JV score: Mount Carmel 72-30. High scorers: Mount Carmel, Wasilewski 13; South Williamsport, Neidig 5.
n Greenwood 38, Newport 27
MILLERSTOWN — Aaron Bollinger scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Avery Morder added nine points, and Thomas Pyle chipped in eight for Greenwood (8-4 overall, 6-2 TVL), which led 20-16 at halftime.
Greenwood 38, Newport 27
Newport (4-9) 27
Daniel Bellis 3 0-0 6, Ethan Stutts 1 0-1 2, Eric Lawler 0 1-4 1, Tyler Sanders 2 0-0 6, Elijah York 2 0-1 5, Andrew Bates 2 0-0 4, Blaize Cook 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 1-6 27.
3-point goals: Sanders 2, York, Cook.
Did not score: Adam Reich, Nick Colletta, Matt Bates.
Greenwood (8-4) 38
Aaron Bollinger 7 2-7 18, Avery Morder 3 2-2 9, Thomas Pyle 3 2-4 8, Steven Watts 1 0-0 2, Tyler Sherman 0 1-2 1, Brennan Miller 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 7-16 38.
3-point goals: Bollinger 2, Morder.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Newport 11 5 6 5 — 27
Greenwood 8 12 10 8 — 38
n Montoursville 56, Milton 38
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors used a 16-5 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away in HAC-II action.
Montoursville (7-1, 4-1 HAC-II) got a game-high 19 points from Josh Burger, who scored 10 points in final period.
Kyle Wagner hit three 3-pointers to lead Milton (1-9, 1-4) with nine points.
Montoursville 56, Milton 38
Milton (1-9) 38
Kenley Caputo 1 1-2 3, Kyle Wagner 3 0-0 9, Xzavier Minium 2 0-0 6, Dom Savidge 1 0-0 2, Ceaser Allen 3 1-2 7, Colton Loreman 2 3-3 7, Eric Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 5-7 38.
3-point goals: Wagner 3, Minium 2.
Did not score: Austin Gainer, Dylan Birdsong, Carter Lilley, Luke DeLong.
Montoursville (7-1) 56
Good 1 0-0 2, Young 2 0-0 4, Burger 8 3-6 19, Fenner 1 0-2 2, Mussina 1 0-0 2, Simms 5 4-4 14, Shearer 4 0-0 11, Verrico 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-12 56.
3-point goals: Shearer 3.
Did not score: Jones, Mallery, Schneider, Reeder.
Score by quarters
Milton 12 8 13 5 — 38
Montoursville 13 13 14 16 — 56
n Loyalsock 74, Midd-West 21
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lancers led 23-5 after the first quarter, and cruised to the HAC-II victory.
Isaac Hummel scored eight points for the Mustangs (4-6).
Loyalsock 74, Midd-West 21
Midd-West (4-6) 21
Hunter Wolfley 2 0-0 5, Cordell Hostetler 0 1-4 1, Carter Knepp 1 1-2 3, Andrew Oldt 2 0-2 4, Isaac Hummel 4 0-0 8. Totals 9 2-8 21.
3-point goals: Wolfley.
Did not score: Eli Swan, Easton Erb, Griffen Paige, Owen Solomon, Chris Fisher.
Loyalsock (11-0) 74
Rivers Parrish 1 0-0 3, Aiden Gair 2 1-1 6, Rohin Sagar 0 1-1 1, Saraj Ali 3 1-1 7, Dane Arnson 1 1-1 3, Idris Ali 2 0-0 4, Rees Watkins 5 0-0 12, Sean Jensen 3 0-0 7, Julian Wilson 5 0-0 10, Chase Cavanaugh 3 0-0 6, Dominick Jennings 3 0-0 7, Eli Gair 3 0-0 6. Totals 32 4-4 74.
3-point goals: Watkins 2, Parrish, A. Gair, Jensen, Jennings.
Did not score: Rian Glunk, Keanu Singh.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 5 6 8 2 — 21
Loyalsock 23 15 24 12 — 74
n Mount Calvary Christian 76,
Millersburg 70
ELIZABETHTOWN — Aidan Masters scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Chargers (10-2) to the nonconference victory.
The Indians (9-5) got 25 points from Tate Etzweiler and 23 from Christian Bingaman.
Mount Calvary 76, Millersburg 70
Millersburg (9-5) 70
Christian Bingaman 9 5-8 23, Devyn Kintzer 4 0-1 8, Brant Bingaman 2 0-0 4, Jonathon Snyder 3 0-0 6, Aiden Harman 2 0-0 4, Tate Etzweiler 12 0-0 25. Totals 32 5-9 70.
3-point goals: Etzweiler.
Did not score: Kyle Casner.
Mount Calvary (10-2) 76
Aidan Masters 11 8-9 33, Damian Rutt 3 0-0 7, Jack Hilsher 1 0-2 2, Brett Taylor 2 3-4 8, Harrison Crick 3 0-0 6, Chip Stambaugh 6 0-0 12, Braden Esbenshade 1 0-0 2, Evan Barnes 2 0-0 6. Totals 29 11-15 76.
3-point goals: Masters 3, Barnes 2, Rutt, Taylor.
Did not score: Sam Robinson, Hunter Stewart, Reagan Mummua, Wyatt Lamb.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 20 9 17 24 — 70
Mount Calvary 22 14 18 22 — 76
n Hughesville 60,
Southern Columbia 43
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans knocked down five 3-pointers in the third quarter to open up a 21-point lead.
Connor Gallagher had 11 points to lead Southern Columbia (2-8 overall, 1-4 HAC-III).
Hughesville 60, Southern Columbia 43
Southern Columbia (2-8) 43
Liam Klebon 3 3-5 10; Owen Sosnoski 3 0-0 8; Jake Davis 1 0-2 2; Connor Gallagher 4 2-2 11; Matt Masala 1 0-0 3; Ian Huntington 1 0-0 2; Braedon Wisloski 0 2-4 2; Joey Szuler 0 0-2 0; Tommy Ziemba 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 8-17 43.
3-point goals: Sosnoski 2, Klebon, Gallagher.
Did not score: Kaiden Karl, Ronnie Szido, Jake Toczylousky, Dorrin Wetzel, Jake Rose.
Hughesville (10-2) 60
Clayton Poust 0 3-6 3; Blake Sherwood 3 4-7 12; Nick Trevouledes 3 1-2 8; Justus Leighow 1 0-0 2; Carter Cowburn 5 2-5 12; Steele Evangelista 1 4-6 7; Adam Machi 0 2-2 2; Dustin Beiber 0 2-2 2; Dylan Beiber 4 0-0 12. Totals 17 18-30 60.
3-point goals: Dy. Beiber 4, Sherwood 2, Trevouledes, Evangelista.
Did not score: Nate Snyder.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 4 20 9 10 — 43
Hughesville 16 16 20 6 — 60