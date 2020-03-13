Early Thursday afternoon, in between celebrating the biggest win in program history and his 26th wedding anniversary, Northumberland Christian girls basketball coach Dan Severn learned his team’s pursuit of a state championship had been put on hold.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) revealed its plan to suspend high school championships in basketball and swimming “for minimally a two-week period” due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, according to a release. The announcement came about 16 hours after Northumberland Christian defeated Bishop Carroll in a Class A second-round playoff game in Bellefonte, which sent the Warriors to the state’s Elite 8 for the first time.
“The thing is there are things more important than basketball, and the PIAA has a responsibility and serious decisions it has to make,” said Severn. “Of course we’re disappointed, but we understand. If we do pick it back up in two weeks, everybody will have dealt with the same challenges.
“It’s hard when you’re rolling with momentum to have to start and stop, but I think it’s an important life lesson for the girls. They see there are things out of their control that they have to deal with and overcome.”
Northumberland Christian Athletic Director Doug Wesner had Thursday morning communication with District 4 officials Chris Venna and Jim Zack regarding the potential for PIAA action before receiving official word around noon.
“I guess I kind of had a sense of what might happen,” said Wesner. “I originally thought maybe we’d get the game in Saturday, but with all the other college and universities taking action it seemed like it was starting to snowball.”
The District 4 champion Warriors, whose 17th consecutive win moved them to 25-4 overall, were slated to play District 2 runner-up Susquehanna Community (19-8) in a state quarterfinal game Saturday at a site that had not yet been determined.
Northumberland Christian junior guard Emma Treas said she and her teammates were informed of the situation after their lunch period Thursday. They didn’t take the news as hard as one might expect, as Wesner assured they could practice as usual.
“We got the text (Wednesday) night: ‘Practice tomorrow, and probably the day after,’” Treas said, “but now it’s more of an opportunity to do work because we always can be getting better. So I think we’re going to look at it from that aspect.”
Severn gave the Warriors a two-day respite from practice, though he wasn’t surprised at their reaction.
“This group is blessed with work ethic and talent — it’s a rare combination,” he said. “I think the girls have earned a break. I shouldn’t say ‘break.’ Call it a ‘breather.’”
The PIAA decision was rendered prior to the NCAA announcement to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
“The Board of Directors, in consultation with various health departments, believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public,” read the PIAA release. “PIAA ... believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities.”
The release went on to state, “Modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health recertification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures.”
“I think that with all our practices and the coaches’ expectations of us,” Treas said, “I just think that we’ll keep up the intensity and make sure we keep pushing through it.”
However, there is no guarantee the tournaments will resume in two weeks, or that Northumberland Christian will play another meaningful game this season.
“I really don’t know what’s going to happen, but we can only control the things that are within our control,” said Severn. “Sure, everybody hopes in two weeks we’ll resume but we just don’t know. We’re going to proceed as if we will until we hear different.”
“We’re OK with (the decision),” Wesner added. “We understand how it is, and it hasn’t deterred our spirit at all. There are a lot more important things than basketball, we know, and we preach it every day. It’s a fun game and it’s fine to want to work hard and to succeed, but it’s not more important than the current situation.”