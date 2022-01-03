NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Christian jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter and had a 24-point halftime lead on its way to a 60-31 win over Millville in nonconference girls basketball Monday night.
The Warriors (6-1) got a game-high 18 points from Emma Ulmer, who also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked six shots. Anna Ulmer scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds for Northumberland Christian.
Emily Garvin, the Warriors' all-state guard, scored 14 points, dished out eight assists and had seven boards and four steals. Jenika Krum chipped in eight points and six rebounds for Northumberland Christian, which led 35-11 at halftime and 53-23 after three quarters.
The Quakers (4-5) were led by Jess Dodge, who scored 14 points.
Northumberland Christian 60, Millville 31
Millville (4-5) 31
Jess Dodge 7 0-0 14, Lydia Davidson 2 0-2 4, Abby Kakaley 0 2-2 2, Larissa Evans 4 0-2 9, Kaylie Stiner 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-6 31.
3-point goals: Evans.
Did not score: Maddie Evans, Haydee Stout, Cierra Earnest.
Northumberland Christian (6-1) 60
Aubrie Hostetter 1 0-0 2, Jenika Krum 3 0-0 8, Eden Treas 2 0-0 5, Emily Garvin 7 0-0 14, Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2, Anna Ulmer 5 0-2 11, Emma Ulmer 8 2-2 18. Totals 27 2-4 60.
3-point goals: Krum 2, Treas, A. Ulmer.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Caryssa Ressler.
Score by quarters
Millville;4;7;12;8 — 31
Norry Chr.;16;19;18;7 — 60