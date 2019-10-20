MIFFLINTOWN — At halftime, Northumberland Christian junior goalkeeper Rebekah Hayner implored her teammates to be vigilant with a two-goal lead.
It was almost as if Hayner had foreseen Meadowbrook Christian’s second-half rally before it even began. The Warriors, however, still prevailed.
Northumberland Christian (21-3) extended its lead to three goals a mere five minutes into the second half, then held on as rival Meadowbrook roared back to life with a furious second-half rally for a 3-2 win Saturday afternoon in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer championship game at Cedar Springs Community Park.
“This means a lot to the girls,” said Norry Christian coach James Snyder. “This is my second year back with the program, and the second year we’ve won the ACAA Tournament. These girls are used to being in the finals.”
The Warriors fought tooth-and-nail to break Meadowbrook’s pack defense over the course of the first half, and managed to do so by generating a pair of penalty kicks, which Emma Daku-Treas and Emily Garvin converted for a 2-0 advantage.
It wasn’t that Meadowbrook (18-5) didn’t have opportunities in the first half. The Lions did, generating five shots and several other potential opportunities against the Warriors backfield and Hayner. Hayner, however, was more than ready for the task, as she saved all five Lion shots on goal over the first 40 minutes.
“There were other opportunities in the first half in which she (Hayner) played aggressively and made plays on the ball at the 18-, 20- and 22-yard marks,” said Meadowbrook coach Brian Elsasser. “She cut down so many chances and, I thought, played an excellent game, especially in the first half. Credit her for that.”
Hayner finished with 10 saves in the contest.
“I’ve seen those kind of quick shots (like Meadowbrook takes) before,” Hayner said. “I know I made saves, but our entire defense made plays. I have a lot of faith and trust in them.”
The Warriors extended their lead to 3-0 on Garvin’s second goal with 34:31 left, and injuries started to catch up with the Lions, as three different players exited the game. As the clock wound below 20 minutes, everything seemed as though it was falling apart for the Lions.
Meadowbrook fought back, though.
“That’s just the way these girls have played all season,” Elsasser said. “They’re a family. They faced a lot of adversity today, but they didn’t give up.”
Jackie Stokes cashed in a pair of goals, the second coming with 8:18 left in regulation, and the Warriors suddenly found themselves pushed. While Norry bent, it did not allow a tying Lion goal over the final eight minutes of regulation.
“She (Hayner) played one of her better games today,” Snyder said.
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Championship game
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 3, MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 2
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas (penalty kick), 19:36; NC-Emily Garvin (penalty kick), 7:10.
Second half
NC-Garvin (Anna Ulmer), 34:31; MC-Jackie Stokes, 15:41; MC-Stokes (Amelia Yordy), 8:18.
Shots: NC, 14-10. Corners: NC, 3-2. Saves: Northumberland Christian 10 (Rebekah Hayner); Meadowbrook Christian 7 (Emily Toland).
Friday’s semifinals
Meadowbrook Christian 2, Blair County Christian 1
First half
MC-Jackie Stokes (Masy Devlin), 26:13; MC-Stokes, 7:17; BC-Sarah McCoy, 2:19.
Shots: MC, 7-5. Corners: MC, 6-5. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 4 (Emily Toland); Blair County Christian 5 (Lydia Hileman).
Northumberland Christian 9, Juniata Mennonite 3
First half
JM-Annika Martin, 14:00; JM-Peyton Burd, 17:00; NC-Emily Garvin, 18:00; JM-Martin, 21:00; NC-Garvin (Emma Daku Treas), 24:00; NC-Garvin, 25:00; NC-Daku-Treas (Karina Yoder), 36:00.
Second half
NC-Daku-Treas (Garvin), 47:00; NC-Garvin (Samantha Hudson), 60:00; NC-Anna Ulmer (Garvin), 72:00; NC-Daku-Treas (Yoder), 74:00; NC-Garvin (Daku-Treas), 76:00.
Shots: NC, 28-6. Corners: NC, 10-1. Saves: Northumberland Christian 3 (Rebekah Hayner); Juniata Mennonite 19 (Rachael Delancey).