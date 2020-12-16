Anna Ulmer and her Northumberland Christian teammates savored the opening of high school basketball season.
The Warriors were among a handful of area teams that played a game Friday night, mere hours before the state’s latest COVID-19 mitigation orders, which prohibit scholastic sports, took effect.
“It was really fun,” Ulmer said. “I really love basketball, and I always forget just how much I love it until I play again with my teammates.”
Northumberland Christian traveled to Elizabethtown, 10 miles south of Hershey, for a game in the Mount Calvary Christian Tournament. The Warriors defeated Veritas Academy of Leola, 50-22, and would have returned the following day for the championship game had the season not been paused at midnight Friday.
So why bother? Why make a nearly four-hour round trip for a tournament that won’t resume for three weeks, if at all?
Well, the opportunity to play even one game was particularly significant to Dan Severn’s team, which saw its 2019-20 season halted by the coronavirus pandemic in the middle of a state playoff run.
“We just want to play,” said coach Severn. “It was an opportunity to play, and if we’re allowed — and it’s safe — we want to play.”
Friday marked nine months to the day since the Warriors’ last game — a Class A playoff win over Bishop Carroll that put Northumberland Christian in the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history. The following day, on March 12, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state’s first social distancing measures, which at first suspended the state tournament but ultimately led to it being canceled along with all spring sports.
Northumberland Christian — a team that boldly dotted its schedule with public school powers, then won a championship in its foray into District 4 — was denied the opportunity to face District 2 runner-up Susquehanna Community for a berth in the state semifinals.
You’re darn right they wanted to play Friday, especially if it was the only time they’ll play this season.
“I was still kind of frustrated about (last season) because I felt like we could have gone all the way, but I was super-excited to start a new season,” said Emma Ulmer, Anna’s twin. “It was really awesome. I really missed it, just playing with the team, and it felt incredible. It made you feel good about the (upcoming) season, so I’m really excited for January.”
Emily Garvin scored 20 points and pinched 16 steals Friday in the Warriors’ win over Veritas Academy. They bolted to an eight-point lead after one quarter, and led 30-11 at the half. It was reminiscent of so many wins in their 25-4 record of a season ago.
The historic season, which included the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association title in addition to the District 4 crown, was capped by all-state recognition for then-sophomore Garvin. And with only two graduates — starting guard Maddy Snyder and reserve forward Bethany Dressler — all that achievement seemed a potential tune-up for greater success in ‘20-21.
“I was really happy with what we did,” said Anna Ulmer, “and I know we could have won states, so I was really frustrated we didn’t get to do that.”
Point guard Rebekah Hayner (14 points on Friday) and forward Kaitlyn Bookwalter (eight) are two of only three current basketball seniors, along with guard Emma Daku-Treas. All three girls helped Northumberland Christian win the ACAA soccer title in late October. In fact, all but two girls on the basketball roster were soccer champions who hoped that return to normalcy was a good omen.
“I really thought we were going to get a basketball season, especially after soccer,” said Emma Ulmer.
The Warriors coaches, including assistants Jeff Ulmer and Jimmy Bouder, worked along with athletics director Doug Gessner to enhance their schedule. They added District 4 Class 2A champion Mount Carmel and District 6 Class 3A runner-up Tyrone — a pair of 22-game winners — to a slate with four holdovers that qualified for states: Bloomsburg, Millville, Nativity BVM and Sullivan County. Lourdes Regional, Montoursville and Warrior Run also return among nonleague opponents.
“The great thing about the way last year ended was it gave us a taste of our potential and a very strong desire to get back to the same level of play,” said Severn. “There’s excitement about the potential for this team; I don’t think there’s (lingering) sourness or bitterness. There aren’t too many teams that ended their season with a win, and we were fortunate to play as long as we could and thankful to play as long as we did.
“We’ve got some really good games on the schedule. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep them all.”
The “specter,” as Severn called it, that yet another season could be stopped by the pandemic haunts the Warriors. The girls were visibly disappointed, he noted, when told about the new COVID-19 measures after a practice last week. They won’t be permitted to practice or play until Jan. 4 at the earliest, but there is no guarantee the girls again assemble on the court.
“I really want to get back in January,” said Emma Ulmer. “I’m really hoping to play the rest of the season and thinking we will ... kind of expecting it almost.”
“I think we well probably have some (pandemic) setbacks,” Anna Ulmer added, “but I’m really hopeful we’ll be able to have a good season.”
Severn was quick to back the state’s response in March, describing it as a life lesson for his players. He said he’s trying to approach the current situation “from an optimistic perspective.”
The hard truth, though, is that a Northumberland Christian girls basketball season brimming with promise ultimately may be reduced to one game. Severn won’t dwell on the outcome, or anything else that is out of his control.
“These girls are working hard and doing great things on the court, but they’re a lot more than basketball players,” Severn said. “There’s a lot more to life than that. We have our faith, our salvation, our families; we still live in a great country — things could be a lot worse. I desperately want to see the season go on, and I know these girls are ready to meet the challenges and be all they can be on the court. They’ve worked hard for it and they deserve it. But wherever things end up, and whatever happens in life, they’ll be ready to meet it.”