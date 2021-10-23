BUCKHORN — After a perfect record in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association regular-season play, Northumberland Christian won the ACAA girls soccer tournament Saturday by defeating Juniata Christian 4-1.
Emily Garvin, Anna Ulmer, and Elliana Zwatty each had a goal and assist for the Warriors.
Garvin was named the tourament's most valuable player.
Eden Treas scored with an assist from Garvin less than eight minutes into the game, but Erin Sheaffer tied it for Juniata Christian with 16:32 left in the first half.
The Warriors scored all three second-half goals. Zwatty scored less than 10 minutes into the half, and assisted on Ulmer's goal three minutes later.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 4, JUNIATA CHRISTIAN 1
First half
NC-Eden Treas (Emily Garvin), 32:12; JC-Erin Sheaffer, 16:46.
Second half
NC-Elliana Zwatty, 30:29; NC-Anna Ulmer (Zwatty), 27:14; NC-Garvin (Ulmer).
Shots: NC 9-7. Corners: JC 3-2. Saves: Northumberland Christian 6 (Caitlyn Gray); Juniata Christian 5 (Morgan Moyer).
Tournament MVP: Emily Garvin
Northumberland Christian ACAA All-Stars: Emily Garvin, Eden Treas, Anna Ulmer, Emma Garvin, Jenika Krum, Kara Wilheim.