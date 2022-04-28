On the night Emily Garvin joined the exclusive company of 2,000-point high school scorers, she didn't react with the level of enthusiasm one might expect.
"I am excited," the Northumberland Christian senior insisted. "I just would rather win states."
Well, seeing that she's since checked that box, perhaps being named Pennsylvania's Class A Girls Basketball Player of the Year will move her excitement needle a bit.
Garvin was one of four area girls honored in a vote of state sportswriters that was announced Thursday.
In addition to earning the top player distinction, Garvin was named Class A all-state for the third consecutive year, and a first-team honoree for the second year in row. She was joined by teammate Anna Ulmer, a senior forward, who landed on the third team after helping the Warriors win the Class A state championship.
The Southern Columbia duo of Alli Griscavage and Summer Tillett were honored after leading the Tigers to the Class 2A state final. Griscavage, a junior center, was a second-team selection, while senior forward Tillett was a third-team choice.
In the case of both teams, it marked the first time Valley teammates have been named all-state in the same year. It was also just the third time that at least four area girls were chosen in one season (2019, 2003).
Garvin's resume was hardly lacking without a state championship. However, her performance in the Class A final (35 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals) gave a statewide cable TV audience a taste of what she has done throughout her career.
The 5-foot-6 guard/forward led Northumberland Christian in scoring (25.1 points per game), rebounding (10.1), steals (5.8) and assists (5.3) — each for the fourth consecutive season. She recorded one quadruple-double (against Class 3A Juniata, which finished 16-7), two triple-doubles (Warrior Run, Meadowbrook Christian) and 16 double-doubles, including three in five state playoff games. Her career-high of 38 points was scored against both Class 2A state semifinalist Mount Carmel and Class A state semifinalist Williamsburg.
Garvin shot 61% from 2-point range (294-of-482), and 68% at the free-throw line, bolstered by a 16-for-23 effort in the state final.
She finished her career with 2,144 points (second-most in program history), 989 rebounds, 616 steals and 514 assists. Her Warriors teams went 99-14 with three District 4 championships and four Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament crowns.
Anna Ulmer made tremendous strides her career, rising from key reserve to invaluable starter. The 6-1 forward was second behind Garvin in all the major statistical categories, averaging 10.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals. She led the Warriors with 3.0 blocked shots per game. She had 11 double-doubles, including three in the state playoffs, which is more difficult than typical with her 6-2 twin Emma and Garvin also hunting rebounds.
Anna Ulmer emerged as a 3-point threat during her junior year, shooting 37% from distance and finishing second on the team with 23. She had 19 more in her senior season, hitting 2 of 3 in the state final. She closed her career with 671 points, 574 rebounds, 204 assists and 195 blocks.
Griscavage took a significant step forward in her junior season, averaging team-highs of 15.9 points and 11.9 rebounds for Class 2A state runner-up Southern Columbia. She improved those averages by three points and two rebounds over her sophomore year, maintaining the numbers over 10 more games. In fact, the 6-foot-1 post was even better in the extra games, averaging 17.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in the Tigers' 10 postseason games.
Griscavage became the program's 10th 1,000-point scorer in a first-round state win, scoring a career-best 29 points on 12-of-13 shooting, with 12 boards and six blocks. She later went for 23 points and 24 rebounds in the state quarters. Her 1,067 career points rank ninth at Southern with a season to play.
Tillett, like Griscavage, boosted her 2020-21 season averages over the 31-game season, adding a basket and three boards to average a double-double for the year. Her 11.2 rebounds per game and 11.5 points ranked second and third, respectively, for Southern Columbia. The 5-10 forward recorded double-figure rebounds in 20 of 31 games, and posted double-doubles in three of her last six games, including the state final. In the title game against Neshannock, she had team-highs of 20 points and 13 boards — 12 and 7 in the second half as the Tigers all-but-erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit.
Tillett, who is headed to Susquehanna University, finished her career with 683 points, 653 rebounds and 108 steals despite missing all but two games of her sophomore season to injury.
Griscavage and Tillett were the first Southern Columbia players named all-state since Jen Clark in 2003 (Class 2A second team).
Two other District 4 players — Bloomsburg junior forward Madeline Evans and Loyalsock senior forward Alliyah Kennedy — were voted to the Class 3A second team.
2022 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS
ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
The 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls' Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average:
CLASS A
First team
Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 10.9
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, Sr., 25.1
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, Sr., 25.1
Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, Sr., 23.4
Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, Jr., 27.2
Second team
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, Fr., 11.6
Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, So., 16.4
Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, Sr., 17.6
Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-5, Jr., 18.3
Josie Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-10, Sr., 18.9
Rylee Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-0, Sr., 14.3
Third team
Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, 5-9, Sr., 16.6
Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, Jr., 16.2
Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Jr., 14.0
Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian, 6-1, Sr., 10.7
Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-3, Fr., 23.7
Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Jr., 15.1
Player of the year: Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian
Coach of the year: Lance Hudak, Portage
CLASS 2A
First team
Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, Jr., 17.1
Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-11, Sr., 27.0
Clare Meyer, Germantown Friends, 6-3, Sr., 17.9
Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, Sr., 12.4
Kaylene Smikle, Westtown, 6-1, Sr., 23.0
Second team
Taliyah Carter, Parkway Northwest, 6-1, Sr., 28.0
Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-9, So., 22.1
Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 6-1, Jr., 15.9
Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, So., 9.6
Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, Jr., 20.5
Selena Buttery, Brockway, 5-10, Sr., 16.5
Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 11.7
Third team
Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, 5-3, Sr., 15.5
Carlie Beatty, West Middlesex, 6-0, Sr., 20.0
Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, So., 23.9
Salote Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-9, Sr., 26.4
Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, Jr., 25.2
Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia, 5-10, Sr., 11.5
Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, Sr., 21.1
Player of the year: Kayla Smikle, Westtown
Coach of the year: Luann Grybowski, Neshannock
CLASS 3A
First team
Shaye Bailey, Freedom, 5-5, So., 16.4
Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, Sr., 24.3
Kylie Lavelle, Riverside, 6-2, Sr., 25.1
Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 15.9
Renae Morbacher, Freedom, 5-6, Sr., 15.7
Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, Sr., 16.5
Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-9, Jr., 15.3
Second team
Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg, 5-11, Jr., 16.7
Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, Jr., 20.6
Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 6-0, Sr., 17.0
Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne, 5-6, Sr., 20.1
Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, So., 17.9
Third team
D'Ayzha Atkinson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-7, Sr., 12.2
Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, Jr., 19.4
Reese Gadsby, Lakeview, 5-8, Sr., 18.7
Brianna Moore, Palmerton, 5-8, Sr., 14.9
Remi Smith, Forest Hills, 5-7, Sr., 14.4
Xola Wade, New Church, 5-4, So., 13.9
Player of the year: Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the year: Kristi Britten, Camp Hill Trinity
CLASS 4A
First team
Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, Sr., 17.0
Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 22.0
Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 19.4
Maeve McErlane, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-9, Sr., 17.8
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, Sr., 17.3
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, Jr., 20.1
Second team
Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, Jr., 13.0
Jayden McBride, Erie Villa Maria, 5-11, So., 13.9
Carissa Dunham, Erie Villa Maria, 5-7, Sr., 14.3
Payton List, Beaver, 6-0, Sr., 22.6
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, Sr., 14.1
Third team
Bri Bowen, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, Sr., 8.2
Bianca Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 9.8
Sofia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 13.8
Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, Sr., 13.9
Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, Jr., 8.1
Hannah Griffin, Gwynnedd Mercy, 5-7, Jr., 9.0
Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe, 6-1, Sr., 11.2
Player of the year: Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the year: Todd Askins, Bermudian Springs
CLASS 5A
First team
Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, Sr., 14.9
Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara, 6-2, Sr., 16.0
Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, Jr., 19.0
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, Jr., 21.9
Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, Sr., 16.5
Sydni Scott, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-8, Sr., 11.0
Second team
Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-1, Sr., 21.5
Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.8
Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, Sr., 15.6
Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-9, Sr., 16.6
Emma Theodorson, Moon, 6-0, Sr., 18.4
Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-7, Jr., 18.2
Third team
Gianna Grassifulli, St. Hubert, 5-7, Sr., 18.3
Gracie Fairman, Thomas Jefferson, 5-5, Sr., 20.8
Molly Rullo, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-11, Fr., 10.5
Faith Walker, West York, 6-0, So., 9.7
Trinell Watson, Pottstown, 5-7, Sr. 23.1
Annie Welde, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-11, Sr., 8.0
Player of the year: Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara
Coach of the year: Jeff Gregory, Pittston
CLASS 6A
First team
Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, Sr., 21.6
Kaitlyn Flanagan, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-8, Sr., 7.7
Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, So., 17.3
Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, Sr., 16.3
Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-11, Jr., 14.3
Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, Sr., 14.3
Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, Jr., 14.0
Second team
Lainey Allen, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-2, Sr., 12.5
Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-5, Fr., 20.8
Vatijah Davis, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10, Jr., 23.9
Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, Fr., 13.6
Grace O'Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-4, Sr., 15.0
Third team
Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-7, So., 13.1
Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, Jr., 9.5
Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-7, Jr., 20.0
Journey Thompson, Peters Township, 6-2, Sr., 16.2
Nicole Timko, Methacton, 5-11, Sr., 18.8
Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, Jr., 20.3
Player of the year: Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury
Coach of the year: Dan Dougherty, Plymouth-Whitemarsh