BELLEVILLE — Henry McElroy tied the Northumberland Christian School record for career goals in a 5-0 shutout win over Belleville Mennonite on Friday.
McElroy now has 139 goals, following his first-half goal on Friday. McElroy also assisted on a first half goal.
His teammate, Cole Knauss, scored the first and last goals of the game, the first on a direct kick and the second off an assist by Daniel Hayner. Like McElroy, Hayner had a goal and an assist in the contest.
Norry Christian 5, Belleville Mennonite 0.
First half
NC-Cole Knauss (direct kick) 25:24; NC-Nicholas Bisaccia (Henry McElroy) 29:12.
Second half
NC-McElroy (Luke Snyder) 51:58; NC-Daniel Hayner (Samuel Garvin) 56:12; NC-Knauss (Hayner) 65:24.
Shots: NC 15-3; Corners: NC 5-2; Saves: NC- 3 (Conner Bennett), BM- 10 (Evan Crosson).
NCS (8-1 overall, 4-0 ACAA), BMS (4-2 overall, 1-2 ACAA).