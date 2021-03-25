There were always going to be tears at the end of Northumberland Christian’s girls basketball season. It was just a question of what kind: joy or sadness.
The Warriors worked so hard to succeed and overcame too much in the last year that there had to be an emotional release.
Before Tuesday night, it seemed winning a state championship or falling short were the only possible triggers. No one would have envisioned tears flowing from one player’s pain or the shared hurt of her teammates.
When Warriors guard Emily Garvin limped off the floor just 13 seconds into the second half of the Class A state semifinal at Jenkintown, she was in tears before she reached the bench. There could not have been a worse sign for her or her team.
Garvin was Northumberland’s proverbial heart and soul, the team leader in every statistical category worth keeping for the third consecutive year. The all-state junior guard made the Warriors run, not because she commanded the ball at all times, but because her mere presence elevated the play of everyone around her.
When Garvin missed more than 10 minutes of the first half Tuesday due to foul trouble, it made a difficult situation seem impossible. When she was forced to elevate her right leg and keep an ice bag on her ankle, it confirmed there would be no remarkable second-half surge like the Warriors mounted to beat Bishop Carroll in a second-round state game last season.
“When she started the second half, I was like, ‘OK, she’s got this. She’s good,” said Warriors senior Kaitlyn Bookwalter. “Then she got hurt, and I was like, ‘All right. We’re really going to have to step it up. Losing ‘EmG’ was a huge part.”
The last of Northumberland’s starters was subbed out with several minutes to play in the 48-26 loss. They soon gathered on the bench and wrapped Garvin in a heart-wrenching group hug.
“My heart breaks for her,” Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn said. “She is a warrior. There is no quit in her. She was mad at herself for getting injured. She so wanted to be out there.”
The Warriors had won 23 consecutive postseason games dating to 2018 when they took their last five in the National Christian School Athletic Association Basketball Championships. After returning to Ohio to win a division national title in 2019, the program turned its focus to District 4 and PIAA play. In each of the last two seasons, Northumberland Christian swept its way to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament championship and the District 4 Class A title. It also went 3-1 in state play, with the 2020 tournament halted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
A group that includes 2020 graduates Maddy Snyder and Bethany Dressler, raised the profile of Northumberland Christian’s program exponentially in relatively no time at all.
“It means a lot,” said Warriors senior Rebekah Hayner, “especially knowing that when I came in freshman year we were building that legacy, and now I’ve come to see it with my own eyes and I’ve been a part of it. It means a lot to me knowing that I can go out and represent my school and be able to share our testimony and who we are.”
Hayner and fellow seniors Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Emma Daku-Treas played their final game Tuesday, a difficult loss to take given the circumstances of Garvin’s injury and the lopsided margin. The Warriors struggled with their shot (12-for-55 overall, 0-of-9 from 3-point range), committed 21 turnovers and were outrebounded by plenty.
It wasn’t the way any of them wanted to finish the season, but Bookwalter was grateful for the opportunity to go out on her shield.
“I’m sad that it’s over now,” she said, “but last season COVID took it away and this time it ended on the court. So I’m more satisfied with that than just being cut off.”
Northumberland excelled with a trio of juniors in the starting lineup, as 6-foot-2 twins Anna and Emma Ulmer joined Garvin. There are seven other players who received more than 100 minutes of playing time this season and could return: juniors Allison Miller and Kendra Schoeppner; sophomores Jenika Krum, Emily McCahan and Caryssa Ressler; and freshmen Eden Daku-Treas and Kara Wilhelm.
“I’m super-proud of every single one of the people on my team, including coaches,” said Bookwalter. “We all worked super-hard, and just to get here is an accomplishment.
“I’m most thankful for being able to play with my best friends. All of those girls are super-close — we all love each other to death — and getting to play with them on the court is so much fun.”
The Warriors traveled to and from Jenkintown (10 miles north of center city Philadelphia) in a limousine bus, which seemed a fitting reward for a group that has become the program’s gold standard.
“Every year we talk about the seniors leaving a legacy, and these girls have definitely helped lead our program to a different level,” said Severn. “The hard work that they put in — all of them — their team attitude, their humility, their coachability, all are things that are going to serve them well in life. We also talked about their character, how that’s shone through, and how that’s going to set them up for the future.”