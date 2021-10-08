NORTHUMBERLAND — Conner Bennett made three saves in a shutout that clinched first place for Northumberland Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association on Friday, 3-0 over Meadowbrook Christian.
Daniel Hayner, Henry McElroy and Samuel Garvin scored goals for the Warriors (14-1 overall, 6-1 ACAA).
Michael Eager made 10 saves for the Lions (7-10, 4-5).
Northumberland Christian 3, Meadowbrook Christian 0
First half
NC-Daniel Hayner, 23:04; NC-Henry McElroy, 25:38.
Second half
NC-Samuel Garvin (Jackson Conner), 68:16.
Shots: NC 13-2. Corners: NC 11-2. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 10 (Michael Eager); Northumberland Christian 3 (Conner Bennett).