MONTOURSVILLE — Addison Parker scored the game-winner in the 78th minute to lead Troy to a 4-3 win over Northumberland Christian in the consolation of the Montoursville Tournament on Saturday.
Emily Garvin scored twice for Northumberland Christian, which lost to the host team, 8-2, in the opener. Aubrie Hostetter also scored for the Warriors against the Trojans.
Garvin also scored twice for Northumberland Christian (0-2) in the opener. Lily Saul had three goals for Montoursville, including the 50th of her career.
Montoursville beat Wyoming Valley West, 4-1, in the championship game.
Montoursville 8, Northumberland 2
First half
MTV-Shyeene Klemick, 33:00; MTV-Jillian Irion, 12:00; MTV-Lily Saul, 10:00; NC-Emily Garvin (Eden Daku-Treas), 9:00; MTV-Saul, 8:00.
Second half
MTV-Saul, 31:00; MTV-Fineley Bragalone, 25:00; MTV-Irion, 23:00; NC-Garvin (Aubrie Hostetter), 22:00; MTV-Jayden Phillips, 7:00.
Shots: MTV, 20-3; Corners: MTV, 9-1; Saves: NC (Caitlyn Gray), 12; MTV (Keirsten Dawes), 1.