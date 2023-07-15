BERWICK — Northumberland plated four runs in the third inning, and Gavyn Erb and Charles Walter combined on a three hitter as Northumberland forced a deciding game in the Susquehanna Valley League Junior American Legion Tournament on Saturday at Central Columbia High School.
Northumberland (15-3) and Berwick (13-4) will play once again today at 5:30 p.m. at Pineknotter Park. Both teams already have a berth wrapped up for the regional tournament since Berwick is the host for the tournament that begins on Friday at the North Berwick Field. North Berwick is also the site for the state tournament, which Berwick will also receive an automatic berth. So the top two teams from regionals that aren't Berwick will qualify for the state tournament.
Mike Vaders opened up the third inning for Norry with a single before Kingston Erb walked. Nate Strausser followed with bunt, but an error on the play loaded the bases with no outs. Gavin Erb followed with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
Declan Abrahims followed with a single for a 2-0 lead. Chayse Snyder followed with the sacrifice fly of the inning for a 3-0 advantage before Abrahims scored on Gavin Landis' single down the left-field line off the third baseman's glove.
Gavyn Erb worked the first 3 1/3 before running into control problems in the fourth that allowed Berwick to pull within 4-2. Erb picked up the victory, allowing one hit. He struck out three and walked five. Walter allowed two singles in 3 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking one to pick up the save for Northumberland.
Susquehanna Valley League Junior Legion
Tournament final
Northumberland 4, Berwick 2
Northumberland;004;000;0 — 4-3-2
Berwick;000;200;0 — 2-3-3
Gavyn Erb, Charles Walter (4) and Nate Strausser. Cayne Stroup and Carter Bailey.
Northumberland: Declan Abrahims, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Kingston Erb, run; Chayse Snyder, RBI; Corbin Stahl, 1-for-4; Mike Vaders, 1-for-2, run; Erb, RBI.
Berwick: Grayson Hardie, 1-for-2; Landon Costa, 2-for-3.