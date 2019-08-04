The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Milton edged top-seeded Northumberland on Saturday in the first game of their best-of-three North Branch semifinal series.
The Milton Pirates scratched across a run in the top of the first, and made it stand for a 1-0 victory.
In Game 2, the Renegades got a two-run single from Dustin Everett on their way to a 4-1 win.
Game 3 will be Monday at Milton, and the winner of that will advance to the championship series.
Darren Adams pitched all 14 innings for the Renegades.
“He looked at me and said, ‘I’m throwing Game 2,’” Northumberland manager John Herring said of his ace.
Adams struck out 14 and allowed only two hits in the Game 1 loss. In picking up the win in Game 2, Adams struck out four and gave up five hits.