NORTHUMBERLAND — Gavin Landis' RBI single in the bottom of the seventh tied the game, and Alex Kadryna singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Northumberland Junior Legion baseball team knocked off Berwick, 4-3, in Susquehanna Valley League Junior Legion action at Pineknotter Park on Thursday.
Northumberland (7-0) trailed 3-1 until the bottom of the seventh. Griffin Parker and Chayse Snyder each singled to open the inning. Parker ended up on third after Snyder's single after an error. Kadryna followed with an RBI groundout to make it 3-2.
After a strikeout, Norry was down to its last strike when Landis singled to tie the game.
Berwick got runners to second and third with two outs in the top of the eighth in its best scoring chance in extra innings.
Northumberland won the game in the bottom of the ninth when Declan Abrahims walked, Parker was hit by a pitch and Snyder had a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Kadryna, who finished with 3 RBIs, singled to right for the game-winning hit.
Gavin Hoot worked three scoreless innings in relief for the victory. He allowed two hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
Northumberland 4, Berwick 3
Berwick;001;200;000 — 3-7-3
Northumberland;000;100;201 — 4-8-2
Cayne Stroup, Frank Lutz (8), Landon Costa (9) and Shane Johnson. Charles Walter, Gavin Hoot (7) and Nate Strausser.
WP: Hoot; LP: Lutz.
Berwick: Cole Swisher, 2-for-4; Lutz, 1-for-4, run; Stroup, 1-for-2, triple, run, RBI; Grayson Hardle, 2-for-3.
Northumberland: Griffin Parker, 3-for-3, triple, 2 runs; Chayse Snyder, 2-for-4, run; Alex Kadryna, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Gavin Landis, 1-for-3, RBI.