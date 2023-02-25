MONTOURSVILLE — The Northumberland Christian boys didn't take long to punch its ticket back to the state playoffs during Saturday's District 4 Class A semifinal at Montoursville High School.
The Warriors scored the first 24 points of the game on their way to an 80-34 victory over Galeton.
“It feels very good,” said coach Jeremiah Bennett. “It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season. We made it one step at a time.”
The top-seeded Warriors (20-4) will face No. 2-seed Sullivan County, a 46-16 victor over North Penn-Liberty in the other semifinal, in next week's championship game. The Warriors won the lone meeting between the teams, 61-42, on Jan. 9 on the road in Laporte.
Galeton didn't score until a free throw with 57 seconds left in the opening of the quarter, and didn't make a basket until midway through the second quarter.
It’s always a balancing act of trying to get everybody in and being respectful of the other team but also not giving them the lead back,” said Bennett.
It’s rare that a team gets mercy-ruled while outscoring their opponents in a quarter, but that’s exactly what the Tigers did in the second quarter. The Warriors hit a rut on the offensive end while the Tigers started to shake off their early-game cobwebs. The Tigers outscored the Warriors 17-12 in the quarter.
The momentum didn’t continue coming out of intermission. The Warriors re-discovered their prolific form on the offensive end, finally triggering the mercy rule with a few minutes left in the third quarter.
Both teams emptied their benches in the 4th quarter as the Warriors ran away with a 46-point win.
Luke Snyder was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, while Conner Bennett (12), Cole Knauss (12), Alec Phillips (12), Henry McElroy (11), and Sam Garvin (10) all finished in double-digits to help pace the Warriors. Matthew Zur led the scoring for Galeton with 10 points.
The Warriors also passed the ball very well, recording 13 assists as a team. McElroy alone recorded 6.
Despite their earlier win against the Griffins, Bennett warned his team against getting complacent.
“Sullivan County is very well coached,” said Bennett. “We’re gonna spend the week working really hard on our defensive principles.”
“We have to respect them.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
SEMIFINAL
At Montoursville H.S.
Northumberland Christian (19-5) 80
Luke Snyder 8 1-3 17; Conner Bennett 5 0-0 12; Cole Knauss 5 0-0 12; Alec Phillips 6 0-0 12; Henry McElroy 5 0-0 11; Sam Garvin 3 3-3 10; Josh King 1 3-4 6. Totals 33 7-10 80.
3-point goals: Bennett 2, Knauss 2, King, Garvin, McElroy
Did not score: Jackson Conner, Ben Crane, Tyler Conner
Galeton (10-14) 34
Matthew Zur 4 0-0 10; Ayden Whipple 1 4-7 7; Braiden Cimino 2 0-0 5; Levi Evans 2 0-0 5; Gavin Sykora 1 0-0 3; John Martin 1 0-0 2; Braden Ward 0 1-2 1; Zach Pagano 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 6-11 34.
3-point goals: Zur 2, Cimino, Evans, Sykora, Whipple
Did not score: Masyn Malaczewski, Jordan Ward, Ben Holcomb, Devin Stahley
Score by quarters
Northumberland Christian;26;12;27;15 – 80
Galeton;1;17;9;7 - 34