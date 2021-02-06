The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Cole Knauss scored 19 points to lead three Northumberland Christian players in double figures as the Warriors knocked off Meadowbrook Christian in Allgeheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division action on Friday night.
The Warriors (8-5 overall, 5-0 ACAA-ED) raced out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter, and led 39-19 at halftime.
Luke Snyder added 14 points, while David King finished with 11 points for Northumberland Christian.
Ashton Canelo scored 25 points to lead the Lions (5-7, 2-2).
Meadowbrook Christian (5-7) 45
Michael Smith 4 0-0 9; Ashton Canelo 10 2-6 25; Noah Smith 2 0-2 4; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 5; Jacob Bair 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 2-8 45.
3-point goals: Canelo 3, Smith, Reed.
Did not score: none.
Northumberland Christian (8-5) 65
Josh King 2 4-4 9; David King 5 0-2 11; Luke Snyder 7 0-2 14; Cole Knauss 7 0-0 19; Henry McIllroy 2 3-4 7; Justin Ross 3 0-0 7 Totals 26 7-12 65.
3-point goals: Knauss 3, J. King, D. King, Ross.
Did not score: Donnie Rager
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 2 17 15 11 — 45
Northumberland 18 21 10 16 — 65