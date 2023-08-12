NORTHUMBERLAND — Kyle Leitzel had escaped a treacherous situation on the mound minutes earlier.
Leitzel, tasked with keeping the Northumberland Aces in front in the North Branch League championship, had stopped a rally from the Williamsport Post 1 Alums in the fifth inning. When Williamsport threatened to tie the game again one inning later, Leitzel went back to work.
The Norry Aces held on to defeat the Williamsport Post 1 Alums, 4-2, to clinch the North Branch League title at Pineknotter Park on Saturday.
Coupled with a complete game win from Kaden Hoffman in the first game of a doubleheader, the Norry Aces (18-2) clutched the amateur summer wood bat league championship trophy for the first time since 2009, with the team known then as the Norry Renegades.
“It’s been a long journey,” Norry Aces co-manager Don Leitzel said. “There were many years where we finished the regular season as the top seed, and got upset in the playoffs, so it’s pretty sweet,”
Williamsport (15-6) looked to erase its 4-2 deficit in the top of the sixth inning as Solomon Grant hustled down the line for an infield single to open the inning. But Leitzel kept an eye on Grant, picking him off as Grant tried to dance away from a Chuck Schlegel tag. A.J. Llorente later laced a two-out double for Williamsport to bring the tying run to the plate but Leitzel alertly escaped the potential jam, picking Llorente off second base to end the inning.
“I’m trying to get the easiest outs I can so I’ll throw over as many times as I need,” Kyle Leitzel said.
Williamsport brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh but a grounder to Santos Cruz clinched the Norry Aces title.
“I did not want to play tomorrow,” Kyle Leitzel added. “I just wanted to win the championship, it’s about time we win one. It’s always on my mind.”
Leitzel relieved Kaden Hoffman in the fifth inning after Hoffman had pitched the Aces to a win in the first half of the doubleheader and put them in a position to close out the sweep. Hoffman scattered four hits over 4-plus innings, leaving with the lead. Hoffman started all four games in playoffs for Northumberland.
“He’s been a workhorse all year long,” Norry Aces co-manager John Herring said.
“(Hoffman) kept coming into the dugout saying ‘One more, one more’ and I thought that was important because there was always the chance we’d have to play tomorrow,” Don Leitzel added.
Norry grabbed an early lead on an RBI grounder from Bronze Luden in the bottom of the first inning after Drew Balestrini and Kyle Leitzel found holes for back-to-back singles to lead off the frame.
After Hoffman stranded a leadoff runner with three quick outs in the top half of the second inning, Norry took advantage with three runs in the bottom half as Cruz, Duncan Weir and Jean Turber all reached safely before an out was recorded. All three later scored to give Norry a 4-0 lead.
Williamsport prevented Norry from placing a runner in scoring position again until the fifth inning and stranded runners on the basepaths the rest of the way.
Leitzel retired the first two batters quickly in the seventh inning before Mac Griswold extended the game with a single to right field. But Leitzel battled back to close out the win.
Game 1
Norry Aces 8, Williamsport Post 1 Alums 2
Hoffman pitched a complete game to earn the win in the first game of the best-of-3 North Branch League Championship series with the Aces winning, 8-2.
Hoffman struck out two, and limited Williamsport to four hits.
Kyle Leitzel gave Norry an early lead in the third inning, working a walk and alertly making his way around the bases, stealing second and later coming home on an error to give the Aces a 1-0 lead.
Williamsport bounced back with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, helped by back-to-back singles from Brandon DePasqua and Nick Reeder to pull ahead 2-1.
But the lead was short-lived as Norry scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a 2-run single from Drew Balestrini and an RBI single from Santos Cruz. Balestrini and Cruz added singles and runs scored in the sixth inning, with Norry tacking on three more runs to extend its lead to 8-2.
Kyle Leitzel and Luden added singles in the Norry win.
North Branch Baseball League
Championship Series (Best-of-3)
At Pineknotter Park
Game 1
Norry Aces 8, Williamsport Post 1 Alums 2
Williamsport;000;200;0 — 2-4-3
Norry;001;403;x — 8-7-2
AJ Lorentz and Schurer. Kaden Hoffman and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Hoffman. LP: Lorentz.
Williamsport: Brandon DePasqua, 3-for-3, run; Nick Reeder, 1-for-3, run.
Northumberland: Santos Cruz, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Balestrini, 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kyle Leitzel, 1-for-4, run, stolen base; Gannon Steimling, single, run, walk; Bronze Luden, single, walk.
Game 2
Norry Aces 4, Williamsport Post 1 Alums 2
Williamsport;000;020;0 — 2-7-3
Norry;130;000;x — 4-3-0
Keon Burkholder, Weeks-Schuler (3), Nate Ewing (6) and Ewing, Weeks-Schuler (6). Hoffman, Kyle Leitzel (5) and Balestrini.
WP: Hoffman. LP: Burkholder.
Williamsport: Mac Griswold, 2-for-3, run; Solomon Grant, 2-for-3; Ewing, single, run; A.J. Llorente, double; Brandon DePasqua, single.
Northumberland: Duncan Weir, single, run; Balestrini, 1-for-2, single, walk, RBI; Leitzel, single.