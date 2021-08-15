BERWICK — The North Branch League title eluded Northumberland despite the Aces playing in three of the past six championship series.
They won their way to Sunday's decisive game with a split the previous day, but the crown proved as elusive as ever.
Berwick had more clutch hits throughout the amateur baseball league's finale, rallying from an early deficit and pulling away late for a 9-5 victory.
“Given the fact we basically had two pitchers all season, it’s not anything to hang our heads about,” said Aces player-manager John Herring, who pitched in relief Sunday. “It’s bittersweet because we’ve now played in four of the last seven championships and have yet to pull it off.
"If you asked me in mid-June if we’d be standing here today, the answer would’ve been no. (Berwick) is a heck of a team — they have a lot of good guys — and we battled them tough this weekend.”
Northumberland jumped out to a 2-0 advantage off Berwick starter Matt Mumaw in the top of the first when Drew Balestrini and Kyle Leitzel came across to score.
However, Mumaw responded with his bat in the bottom half of the frame by dunking a two-run single into shallow right field — his first of a game-high three hits — for a 3-2 lead.
The Aces took another short-lived lead in the top of the third courtesy to back-to-back RBI singles from Leitzel and starting pitcher Bronze Luden.
The Blue Sox had an answer later in the inning, thanks to Henry Novicki’s RBI double. Novicki then scored on a single laced up the middle by Jordan Thivierge, putting the lead back on Berwick’s side, 5-4.
“It was unbelievably huge,” Berwick manager Bill Saxton said of his squad’s resiliency. “We were never afraid to get behind. We’ve come back from behind in a lot of games this season. We’ve never hung our heads when coming from behind this season. We always just push through.”
The Aces had several chances to produce more runs, but Berwick seemed to thwart them with a highlight-reel play each time.
The Blue Sox turned double plays in three straight innings from the second to the fourth. Then, in the fifth, left fielder Justin Thivierge leaped to make a great catch and rob Randy Richter of an extra-base RBI hit.
Berwick shortstop Anthony Melito made a clutch play to end the Aces' sixth, diving to his left to field a hard-hit ground ball that would’ve gone up the middle and tied the score at six. He narrowly gunned out Balestrini at first.
The Blue Sox then scored three times in the last of the sixth.
“We have six solid infielders that we can mix and match any time we want,” said Saxton, who is the third generation in his family to coach the Blue Sox. “Our middle infield has been the best all season long. We’ve turned countless double plays throughout the season. Our opponent getting guys on never made us nervous. Every time we bear down, grit our teeth, and push through.
“Northumberland is a great team; we’ve always had battles with them. I give them a ton of credit. It’s a battle every time with them, but today we came out on top."
NORTH BRANCH LEAGUE
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
At Arbor Street Park
BERWICK 9, NORTHUMBERLAND 5
Northumberland;202;001;0 — 5-11-2
Berwick;300;213;x — 9-12-3
Bronze Luden, John Herring (5) and Drew Balestrini. Matt Mumaw, Henry Novicki (6) and Shane Levan.
WP: Mumaw. LP: Luden. S: Novicki.
Northumberland: Randy Richter 2-for-4, double, RBI; Kyle Leitzel 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Jean Turber 2-for-3, run.
Berwick: Mumaw 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Tyler Kolb 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jordan Thivierge 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Novicki 1-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Levan 1-for-3, double, run.