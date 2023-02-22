LIBERTY — The Lourdes Regional boys basketball team dropped a tight matchup to North Penn-Liberty 51-50 in the District 4 Class 1A quarterfinals.
The Red Raiders were led by Owen Sandri with 15 points. Austin Lamonica added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals. Ales Hughes contributed nine points and rebounds.
The Red Raiders finish their season at 6-17.
PIAA District 4 Class A Boys Basketball Quarterfinals
North Penn-Liberty 51, Lourdes Regional 50
#3 North Penn-Liberty (13-10) 51
Bryce Boyer 1 0-2 2; Blake Oakley 0 0-1 0; Jackson Brion 1 0-0 2; Derek Litzelman 12 9-12 39; Daniel Sherant 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 9-15 51.
3-point goals: Litzelman 6.
Did not score: Adynn Wheeland.
#6 Lourdes Regional (6-17) 50
Owen Sandri 5 0-2 15; Alex Hughes 3 2-4 9; Austin Lamonica 3 3-4 11; Colin Lokitis 0 3-4 3; Trebor Moore 2 1-2 6; Brighton Sciccitano 0 2-2 2; Billy Rishel 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 9-19 50.
3-point goals: Sandri 5, Lamonica 2, Hughes, Moore.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
LR;11;15;16;8 — 50
NPL;13;16;11;11 — 51