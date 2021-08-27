MOUNT CARMEL — As it was trying to slow down the game and keep the ball away from North Schuylkill’s high-tempo offense, Mount Carmel appeared to have benefitted from a 30-minute lightning delay midway through the second quarter.
The Red Tornadoes tied the game after the delay, and after racking up more than 200 yards of total offense before the delay, the Spartans only managed negative 11 yards in nine plays following the delay before halftime.
Josh Chowansky gave North Schuylkill a spark in the third quarter.
He ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run on the second play of the Spartans’ first drive of the second half to put North Schuylkill ahead for good. That was part of a 252-yard rushing performance as North Schuylkill shook off its mid-game sluggishness to top Mount Carmel 33-14.
“Their depth and tempo is difficult to deal with. I think they only had one two-way player, and we have a lot of them, so that coupled with the up-tempo makes it difficult. But it’s no excuse,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “We knew we were going to have to deal with that coming in.
“I thought we played really hard the entire game and never gave up, so I was proud of them in that regard.”
Mount Carmel was hurt by a pair of turnovers, including one in the red zone early in the game, and another late in the third quarter that led directly to a North Schuylkill touchdown that made it a two-score game.
Still, the Red Tornadoes managed to put up 244 yards, including nearly 200 rushing yards, on the state’s top-ranked Class 3A team.
“We expected to move the ball pretty well,” said Darrah. “There were a couple of opportunities we left out on the table. I’m very confident in us moving the ball.
“The thing we’re really talking about is just finishing. There are some dagger plays we have out there, that once we start making them, that’s where we’re really going to reach the next level.”
The Spartans came out firing in their hurry-up offense on the opening drive of the game after receiving the opening kickoff. Chowansky got loose for a 38-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, and North Schuylkill also converted a 4th-and-10 from the Mount Carmel 20 to extend the drive as Jake Hall found Evan Stanakis for an 11-yard reception. Two plays later, the Spartans capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown reception by Joey Flail from Hall in the corner of the end zone.
The Red Tornadoes drove all the way to the North Schuylkill 8-yard line on their ensuing drive, but turned it over on a fumble. The Spartans responded by driving it all the way into the red zone on the other end of the field, but on a fourth-and-8, Hall was flushed out of the pocket and stripped, losing the fumble.
After Mount Carmel punted on their next drive, the Spartans took it at their own 21 and drove to the Mount Carmel 9. They were lining up to kick a field goal at the south end of the Silver Bowl, when lightning was sighted at that same end of the stadium, requiring a minimum 30-minute delay.
Out of the delay, North Schuylkill instead elected to go for it on the fourth-down play, and Hall was sacked by Matt Scicchitano.
Mount Carmel took over at its own 18, and proceeded to run it right at the Spartans, going 82 yards in eight plays — all runs — and Pedro Feliciano capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Julien Stellar picked up 40 yards on five carries on the drive, and Mount Carmel was also aided by a personal foul penalty on the Spartans.
After the delay, Mount Carmel, which was receiving to start the second half, seemed to have the momentum.
However, North Schuylkill’s defense forced the Red Tornadoes into a three-and-out, and on the Spartans’ second play of their ensuing drive, Chowansky produced his longest run of the night to put the Spartans up 14-7.
“Our game is tempo. Offensively, we’re going to play as fast as we can to tire guys down,” said North Schuylkill coach Wally Hall. “That helps our defense and gets us in a groove. Then, we had a delay and that starts to change the emotions of the players and we did come out a little flat (afterwards). But right away, we knew what we wanted to do.”
Chowansky helped the Spartans take advantage of Mount Carmel’s second fumble late in the third quarter. It gave North Schuylkill possession near midfield, and Chowansky ran the ball on four of the eight plays on the drive, adding 32 more yards to his total, and Jake Hall capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown to put North Schuylkill up 20-7.
Mount Carmel answered with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Feliciano to Jacob Schultz with 45 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 20-14.
The Spartans came back with touchdowns on their next two possessions to put it away, as Jake Hall found Carl Brown to cap both drives, first from 50 yards out and then from 30.