MOUNT CARMEL — At the beginning of the third quarter Friday, it looked as though Mount Carmel was on its way to posting its second consecutive win over North Schuylkill.
However, after the Red Tornadoes went up by two touchdowns early in the second half, injuries and fatigue started to become a factor on a humid night. The visiting Spartans took advantage, scoring 21 unanswered points for a 34-27 win at the Silver Bowl. Friday’s game was the 102nd edition of a rivalry that dates back to 1893.
“We went through this last year with them; it was very similar,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “I think this year was a little bit worse. We knew it was going to be like this. It’s a hot, humid day. We got a lot of guys involved. We told all of our guys to be ready to play and, honestly, I’m proud of our guys. We gave it everything that we had. I don’t think there’s anything else anyone could’ve done.”
After Chase Balichik’s 33-yard touchdown reception from Cole Spears gave the Red Tornadoes a 27-13 lead, the Spartans’ offense started to take control of the game.
Much later in the third quarter, Spartans quarterback Trevor Minalda found Collin Magee from 45 yards to make it a one-possession game.
Mount Carmel had a golden opportunity to get points on the board early in the fourth quarter. The Red Tornadoes had a fourth-and-1 situation on the Spartans’ 19 yard-line, but they weren’t able to get the necessary yard.
North Schuylkill took advantage of the turnover on downs, marching up the field for the tying score. The drive ended with Minalda finding Joey Flail for his third touchdown of the night on a fourth-and-7 pass with 8:09 left in the game.
The Red Tornadoes received a boost when Ryan Weidner recovered a fumble on the Spartans’ 37. Mount Carmel’s offense wasn’t able to take advantage of the short field, though, as another turnover on downs gave the Spartans the ball. North Schuylkill scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 31-yard run by Ricky Halford with 47.3 seconds left.
Spears finished the game with 233 passing yards and two touchdowns, and added 51 yards on the ground. Luke Blessing led Mount Carmel's rushing attack with 111 yards. Blessing scored a second-quarter touchdown a Wildcat run.
Xavier Diaz hauled in three catches for 111 yards. Spears found a wide-open Diaz for an 87-yard touchdown to put Mount Carmel on the board first. Diaz ran for 19 more yards and added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Mount Carmel will look to bounce back next Friday as it travels to Dunmore.
“We do have some veteran leadership, but we do have a lot of young guys as well,” Darrah said. “I think it’s great experience for these young guys to be in a battle like this. I mean this was just a crazy, crazy game, and I think they’re gonna grow up fast. It’s just a great experience for them.”
NORTH SCHUYLKILL 34, MOUNT CARMEL 27
SCORE BY QUARTERS
North Schuylkill (1-0);6;7;7;14 — 34
Mount Carmel (0-1);6;13;7;0 —27
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Xavier Diaz 87 pass from Cole Spears (kick failed)
NS-Joey Flail 4 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
MC-Diaz 5 run (Robert Schoppy kick)
NS-Flail 23 pass from Trevor Minalda (Gavin Mentzer kick)
MC-Luke Blessing 1 run (Schoppy kick)
Third quarter
MC-Chase Balichik 33 pass from Spears (Schoppy kick)
NS-Collin Magee 45 pass from Minalda (Mentzer kick)
Fourth quarter
NS-Flail 10 pass from Minalda (Mentzer kick)
NS-Ricky Halford 31 run (Mentzer kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;NS;MC
First downs;19;6
Rushes-net yards;45-226;35-189
Passing yards;198;233
Passing;18-32-1;12-23-1
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-35;5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — North Schuylkill: Jaxson Chowansky 11-94; Trevor Minalda 19-64; Ricky Halford 6-55; Joey Flail 7-24, TD; Luke Miller 1-6; Team, 1-(-17). Mount Carmel: Luke Blessing 14-111, TD; Cole Spears 13-51; Xavier Diaz 5-19, TD; Andrew Lukoskie 2-8; Cooper Karycki 1-0.
PASSING — North Schuylkill: Minalda 18-32-1, 198 yards, 3 TDs. Mount Carmel: Spears 12-20-1, 233 yards, 2 TDs; Gavin Marshalek 0-2-0; Blessing 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — North Schuylkill: Flail 7-72, 2 TDs; Collin McGee 3-57, TD; Kevin Jones 2-28; Chowanksy 2-27; Collin Stanakis 3-22; Halford 1-2. Mount Carmel: Diaz 3-111, TD; Chase Balichik 3-46, TD; Al Bailey 1-39; Jacob Schultz 1-30; Jaylen Delaney 2-10; Blessing 1-(-4).