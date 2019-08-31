FOUNTAIN SPRINGS — Shamokin had a glimmer of hope on its first series Friday against powerful North Schuylkill, grinding for a first down on three short runs. It was an indication the Indians could use their size up front as a counter to the Spartans’ team quickness.
That quickness — not to mention physicality — took over as North Schuylkill ran all over the new turf at Spartan Stadium in a 56-6 rout of the Indians.
Spartans senior quarterback Jaden Leiby accounted for 279 yards total offense and four touchdowns (one running, three passing) in the first half; bruising fullback Zack Chowansky ran over and through defenders; and wide receiver Dylan Dietz caught three passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
North Schuylkill linebacker Tyler Elsdon led a swarming unit which, after giving up that early first down to the Indians, dominated the rest of the first half as the Spartans (2-0) built a 43-0 lead.
“That’s a very good football team,” said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski. “Everyone knew going into this season they were going to be a strong team. They have a teamful of athletes. We felt we had a decent plan in place but we didn’t execute well. They played more physically than we did.”
Shamokin (1-1) recorded a first down after the opening kickoff but was quickly forced to punt. North Schuylkill wasted little time getting on the board. Chowansky had runs of 9 and 12 yards, then went 25 yards around the left side for a 6-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter.
Shamokin couldn’t move on its next series and punted again. Leiby ran 77 yards for a touchdown on the first play of North Schuylkill’s possession. Leiby completed eight of 11 passes for 167 yards and three TDs. He also ran for 135 yards on 11 carries.
The Spartans scored on the first play of the next series, too, after another Shamokin punt. Leiby hit a wide-open Dietz for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
“I think the new rules with the 40-second clock are helping to keep us on pace,” said North Schuylkill coach Wally Hall. “We’re executing at a much faster pace. Jaden had a super game.”
The Indians shut down another threat when Joey Masser made a leaping end zone interception, but the Indians failed to move the ball and had their next punt partially blocked. That set up a short drive highlighted by a 22-yard run by Leiby and a 13-yard scoring pass from Leiby to Dietz.
Shamokin’s next punt was more of a disaster. Backup punter Dennis Cole picked up a bad snap and started to run but had the ball knocked away for a 29-yard loss to the 6-yard line. Fullback Jake Green scored on a 1-yard run. An interception by Dietz set up another touchdown before halftime, this one a 37-yard pass from Leiby to Elsdon.
“We definitely have a lot of big-time players, and they all made some big-time plays,” said Leiby. “Our line did well, and we felt so much faster on the turf. It’s flatter than grass and you get that bounce.”
Shamokin broke the shutout in the fourth quarter with a 65-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Brett Nye to Mitchell Knowles.
NORTH SCHUYLKILL 56, SHAMOKIN 6
Shamokin (1-1) 0 0 0 6 — 6
North Schuylkill 20 23 13 0 — 56
Scoring summary
First quarter
NS — Zack Chowansky, 25 run (kick failed)
NS — Jaden Leiby, 77 run (run failed)
NS — Dylan Dietz 60 pass from Leiby (Jake Green pass from Leiby)
Second quarter
NS — Dietz 13 pass from Leiby (Chowansky run)
NS — Green 1 run (Tyler Elsdon run)
NS — Elsdon 37 pass from Leiby (Mitchell Lavelle kick)
Third quarter
NS — Chowansky, 1 run (Lavelle kick)
NS — Jake Hall, 22 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
S — Mitchell Knowles, 65 pass from Brett Nye (kick failed)
Team statistics
S NS
First downs 5 14
Rushes-yards 26-(-31) 35-246
Passing yards 96 167
Passing 7-13-1 8-11-1
Fumbles-lost 3-1 4-0
Penalties-yards 7-56 3-35
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Shamokin — Bryson James 4-15; Max Madden 12-9; Aaron Frasch 1-6; Nate Grimes 4-(-13); Nye 2-(-8); Matt Schiccatano 1-(-6); Team 2-(-34). North Schuylkill — Leiby 11-135, 1 TD; Z. Chowansky 8-66, 2 TDs; Green 1-1, 1 TD; Elsdon 1-5; Jared Tinari 3-1; Hall 1-22, 1 TD; Shawn Butler 1-(-3); Danny Grigas 2-(-2); Terry Thomas 3-1; Matt Martin 2-12; Josh Chowansky 2-10.
PASSING: Shamokin — Grimes 4-8-1, 17 yds.; Nye 3-5-0, 79 yds., TD. North Schuykill — Leiby 8-11-1, 167 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Shamokin — Knowles 1-65, TD; Dennis Cole 1-11; Joey Tarr 1-9; Ryder Zulkowski 1-5; Schiccatano 1-4; Madden 1-1; Joey Masser 1-1. North Schuylkill — Dietz 3-88, 2 TDs; Green 2-19; Elsdon 1-37, TD; Z. Chowansky 1-11; Jesse White 1-12.