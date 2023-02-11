ASHLAND — Garrett Varano hit seven 3-pointers and on his way to a game-high 33 points, but the Spartans used balanced scoring and their own big night from long range to pick up the nonleague win.
Jack Keiter hit three 3-pointers to lead North Schylkill (19-3) with 26 points. Jack Dean hit four more 3s and was one of three other Spartans with at least a dozen points.
In addition to Varano's big night, Michael Farronato and Noah Shimko added eight each for the Red Tornadoes (7-15).
North Schuylkill 80, Mount Carmel 65
MOUNT CARMEL (7-15) 65
Chase Balichik 1 0-0 3; Michael Farronato 4 0-0 8; Garrett Varano 12 2-2 33; Damen Milewski 2 2-2 7; Nick Nestico 2 0-0 6; Noah Shimko 4 0-1 8. Totals 15 4-5 65.
3-point goals: Varano 7, Milewski, Nestico 2.
Did not score: Jacob Schultz, Luke Blessing.
NORTH SCHUYLKILL (19-3) 80
Keiter 10 3-4 26; Zulkowski 5 4-6 14; D. Miller 3 6-6 12; Dean 6 0-0 16; Flail 2 1-2 5; Maziekas 1 0-0 3; Zilker 1 0-0 2; Stanalonis 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 14-18 80
3-point goals: Keifer 3, Dean 4, Maziekas.
Did not score. None
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;22;11;16;16 — 65
North Schuylkill;22;6;22;23;19 — 80