Track and field
NORTHERN SECTIONAL
at Hughesville H.S.
BOYS
Team standings: 1. Williamsport, 251; 2. Montoursville, 112; 3. Warrior Run, 83; 4. Jersey Shore, 71; 5. Hughesville, 64; 6. Central Mountain, 56; 7. Loyalsock, 47.
4x800: 1. Hughesville, 8:13.38; 2. Williamsport, 8:20.43; 3. Jersey Shore, 9:13.27; 4. Loyalsock, 9:31.23; 5. Montoursville, 9:39.81; 6. Central Mountain, 10:11.23.
110H: 1. Tre Taylor, Williamsport, 14.28; 2. Ezra Miller, Jersey Shore, 15.43; 3. Jamaire Harden, Williamsport, 16.12; 4. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 16.17; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.96; 6. Noah Pick, Warrior Run, 18.00; 7. Alexander Haswell, Williamsport, 18.27; 8. Liam Winder, Montoursville, 18.72.
100: 1. Ry’meer Brown, Williamsport, 11.59; 2. Anthony Nanton, Hughesville, 11.72; 3. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 11.81; 4. Nelson MacDonald, Williamsport, 11.85; 5. Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore, 11.91; 6. Keanu Singh, Loyalsock, 12.06; 7. Garrison Lucas, Central Mountain, 12.13; 8. Dominick Pulizzi, Montoursville, 12.14.
1,600: 1. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:35.92; 2. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 4:41.26; 3. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 4:41.55; 4. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport, 4:50.64; 5. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport, 4:51.29; 6. Andrew Adams, Warrior Run, 5:00.49; 7. Camden Fetterman, Hughesville, 5:05.68; 8. Jeremiah Sulouff, Montoursville, 5:12.01.
4x100: 1. Williamsport, 44.04; 2. Montoursville, 45.26; 3. Hughesville, 46.39; 4. Central Mountain, 47.13; 5. Jersey Shore, 47.25.
400: 1. Elliott Wannop, Williamsport, 52.33; 2. Keanu Singh, Loyalsock, 52.44; 3. Treyvon Eiswerth, Williamsport, 52.81; 4. Patrick Gerrity, Williamsport, 53.03; 5. Logan Long, Hughesville, 53.63; 6. Brady Dowell, Loyalsock, 53.78; 7. Caleb Porter, Central Mountain, 53.87; 8. Anthony Nanton, Hughesville, 54.10.
300H: 1. Tre Taylor, Williamsport, 40.24; 2. Jamaire Harden, Williamsport, 42.95; 3. Ezra Miller, Jersey Shore, 43.03; 4. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 43.53; 5. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 44.50; 6. Jacob Foster, Montoursville, 45.93; 7. Noah Pick, Warrior Run, 46.47; 8. Dustin Fink, Williamsport, 46.53.
800: 1. Gavin Furey, Williamsport, 2:06.22; 2. Logan Hall, Williamsport, 2:07.04; 3. Kenny Draper, Hughesville, 2:09.78; 4. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 2:10.22; 5. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 2:10.91; 6. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville, 2:11.70; 7. Jeremiah Sulouff, Montoursville, 2:12.98; 8. Ian Bowes, Loyalsock 2:13.63.
200: 1. Tre Taylor, Williamsport, 23.42; 2. Nelson MacDonald, Williamsport, 23.50; 3. Damond Greene, Williamsport, 23.60; 4. Tristen Stelene, Montoursville, 24.20; 5. Dominick Kennedy, Central Mountain, 24.40; 6. Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore, 24.59; 7. Dylan Blackwell, Montoursville, 24.81; 8. Clay Vogel, Loyalsock, 24.96.
3,200: 1. J. Henry Lyon, Williamsport, 9:29.22; 2. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 10:11.66; 3. Gavin Furey, Williamsport, 10:40.99; 4. Kenny Draper, Hughesville, 10:55.62; 5. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport, 10:57.38; 6. Nick Fortin, Hughesville, 11:25.02; 7. Noah Hepler, Montoursville, 11:46.50; 8. Steven Lingg, Loyalsock, 11:59.93.
4x400: 1. Williamsport, 3:35.73; 2. Jersey Shore, 3:40.52; 3. Central Mountain, 3:42.71; 4. Montoursville, 3:43.69.
Shot put: 1. Gavin Farquharson, Montoursville, 45-4 1/2; 2. Avery Campbell, Williamsport, 44-8 1/2; 3. Brayden Brown, Montoursville, 43-11 1/4; 4. Logan Dawes, Central Mountain, 43-0 1/4; 5. Lane Stutzman, Montoursville, 40-8 1/4; 6. Caleb Long, Warrior Run, 40-3 1/4; 7. Aspen Stahl-Emig, Loyalsock, 39-9; 8. Gabe Larson, Hughesville, 38-9 3/4.
Discus: 1. Garrett Laver, Williamsport, 135-9; 2. Anton Stratts, Central Mountain, 135-3; 3. Avery Campbell, Williamsport, 123-4; 4. Lane Stutzman, Montoursville, 118-2; 5. Brayden Brown, Montoursville, 118-1; 6. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 114-4; 7. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 113-0; 8. Gabe Larson, Hughesville, 112-11.
Javelin: 1. Gavin Livermore, Montoursville, 156-10; 2. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 143-0; 3. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 136-4; 4. Brayden Brown, Montoursville, 131-4; 5. Gus Meyers, Jersey Shore, 129-7; 6. Garrett Laver, Williamsport, 127-6; 7. Richie Hamlin, Jersey Shore, 126-8; 8. Luke Mattox, Warrior Run, 124-2.
Long jump: 1. Tre Taylor, Williamsport, 21-1 1/2; 2. Max Goode, Williamsport, 20-4 3/4; 3. Nelson MacDonald, Williamsport, 19-10 1/2; 4. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 19-3 3/4; 5. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 19-2 1/2; 6. Mason Winslow, Montoursville, 18-8 1/2; 7. Joey Storm, Loyalsock, 18-7; 8. Andrew Reed, Loyalsock, 18-1 1/4.
Triple jump: 1. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 41-7 3/4; 2. Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 41-2; 3. Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 41-0 1/2; 4. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 39-9; 5. Andrew Reed, Loyalsock, 39-4 1/2; 6. Jacob Watson, Central Mountain, 38-7 3/4; 7. Darius Brooks-Alston, Williamsport, 38-3 1/2; 8. Joey Storm, Loyalsock, 37-6 1/4.
High jump: 1. Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 6-0; 2. Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 6-0; 3. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 6-0; 4. Carter Stackhouse, Jersey Shore, 5-8; t-5. Coltin Pentycofe, Warrior Run, 5-6; t-5. Caleb Porter, Central Mountain, 5-6; 7. Damien King, Jersey Shore, 5-6; 8. Gage Patterson, Loyalsock, 5-2.
Pole vault: 1. Kaden Majcher, Warrior Run, 12-6; 2. Max Kennel, Warrior Run, 12-0; 3. Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 12-0; 4. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville, 11-6; 5. Carter Stackhouse, Jersey Shore, 10-6; 6. Isaac Butler, Warrior Run, 10-6; 7. Indigo Koch, Williamsport, 10-0; 8. Liam Winder, Montoursville, 10-6.
GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Williamsport, 139; 2. Hughesville, 108.5; 3. Central Mountain, 106.5; 4. Montoursville, 102.5; 5. Warrior Run, 87; 6. Jersey Shore, 66.5; 7. Loyalsock, 41.
4x800: 1. Warrior Run, 9:49.28; 2. Montoursville, 10:01.63; 3. Hughesville, 10:24.23; 4. Williamsport, 10:26.67; 5. Jersey Shore, 10:33.14; 6. Central Mountain, 11:01.45.
100H: 1. Ashley Rich, Central Mountain, 16.68; 2. Sarah Gardner, Hughesville, 17.22; 3. Jessica Robinson, Williamsport, 17.26; 4. Prynn Sidleck, Williamsport, 17.50; 5. Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore, 18.07; 6. Kylie Liebersogn, Hughesville, 18.20; 7. Makayla Miller, Hughesville, 18.22; 8. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 18.29.
100: 1. Tionna Collier, Williamsport, 12.69; 2. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 13.28; 3. Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore, 13.40; 4. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 13.43; 5. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock, 13.44; 6. Alainya Sherwood, Hughesville, 13.46; 7. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 13.61; 8. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.63.
1,600: 1. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 5:27.38; 2. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run, 5:29.48; 3. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 5:37.49; 4. Gabby Shearer, Montoursville, 5:50.66; 5. Ella Wilson, Williamsport, 5:51.64; 6. Emily Hale, Williamsport, 5:51.90; 7. Emma Tredinnick, Loyalsock, 5:52.22; 8. Hailey Poust, Hughesville, 5:55.90.
4x100: 1. Williamsport, 50.38; 2. Hughesville, 52.37; 3. Jersey Shore, 52.62; 4. Central Mountain, 52.74; 5. Loyalsock, 55.62; 6. Montoursville, 57.21.
400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 57.76; 2. Elizabeth Fortin, Hughesville, 1:02.91; 3. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 1:03.50; 4. Ellie Fisher, Williamsport, 1:04.51; 5. Izzy Dadzie, Loyalsock, 1:05.14; 6. Carli McConnell, Jersey Shore, 1:05.45; 7. Gwen Kishbaugh, Hughesville, 1:05.60; 8. Madison Bair, Central Mountain, 1:05.96.
300H: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 49.87; 2. Jillian Irion, Montoursvile, 49.91; 3. Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore, 50.07; 4. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 51.15; 5. Sarah Gardner, Hughesville, 51.76; 6. Devon Walker, Jersey Shore, 52.15; 7. Makayla Miller, Hughesville, 52.82; 8. Prynn Sidleck, Williamsport, 53.04.
800: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:19.36; 2. Aubrey Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 2:22.17; 3. Cierra Getz, Hughesville, 2:26.98; 4. Danyse Washington, Williamsport, 2:31.45; 5. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run, 2:33.48; 6. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 2:34.13; 7. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 2:34.38; 8. Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 2:35.01.
200: 1. Tionna Collier, Williamsport, 26.54; 2. Kenna Ammar-Khodja, Hughesville, 27.11; 3. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.64; 4. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 27.73; 5. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 28.26; 6. Olivia Strother, Hughesville, 28.70; 7. MyaKay Bartman, Jersey Shore, 28.91; 8. Izzy Dadzie, Loyalsock, 29.09.
3,200: 1. Mikaela Majcher, Warrior Run, 12:30.43; 2. Erin Witter, Montoursville, 2:35.30; 3. Ella Wilson, Williamsport, 13:32.92; 4. Alivia McDonald, Montoursville, 13:34.82; 5. Madi Paulhamus, Hughesville, 13:48.42; 6. Kelsey Hoffman, Warrior Run, 14:24.74; 7. Maddie Jones, Central Mountain, 14:29.77; 8. Kylie Kirkendall, Jersey Shore, 14:33.93.
4x400: 1. Hughesville, 4:08.72; 2. Williamsport, 4:15.13; 3. Jersey Shore, 4:16.77; 4. Montoursville, 4:28.13; 5. Central Mountain, 4:43.40.
Shot put: 1. Mallory Eck, Central Mountain, 36-3 1/2; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 35-2 3/4; 3. Alyssa Vangorder, Central Mountain, 33-1; 4. Alex Snyder, Hughesville, 31-1 1/4; 5. Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run, 30-2; 6. Karlee Wallis, Hughesville, 29-8; 7. Olivia Holmes, Williamsport, 29-3 1/2; 8. Bailee Stroup, Jersey Shore, 28-1 1/4.
Discus: 1. Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run, 110-3; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 104-8; 3. McKenna Fox, Central Mountain, 98-2; 4. Olivia Holmes, Williamsport, 96-4; 5. Karlee Wallis, Hughesville, 93-5; 6. Grace Rizzo, Central Mountain, 85-0; 7. Kayd Tilghman, Central Mountain, 81-6; 8. Angelis Cordero, Williamsport, 81-1.
Javelin: 1. Alex Snyder, Hughesville, 126-8; 2. Alexis Keefer, Loyalsock, 119-1; 3. Enya Green-Pratt, Williamsport, 113-8; 4. Valerie Badger, Montoursville, 111-7; 5. Mallory Eck, Central Mountain, 105-8; 6. Erika Haag, Williamsport, 93-9; 7. Hailey Carper, Warrior Run, 92-10; 8. Natalie Bower, Loyalsock, 80-5.
Long jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 16-2; 2. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock, 16-1 3/4; 3. Jessica Robinson, Williamsport, 16-0 3/4; 4. Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore, 15-0 1/2; 5. Countess Lingard, Williamsport, 14-5; 6. Prynn Sidleck, Williamsport, 14-3 1/2; 7. Mallory Fry, Montoursville, 13-10; 8. Emily Short, Central Mountain, 13-7.
Triple jump: 1. Kiahna Jones, Central Mountain, 32-7; 2. Makenzi Leitenberger, Hughesville, 31-8 3/4; 3. Devon Walker, Jersey Shore, 31-8; 4. Maya Trump, Williamsport, 31-3; 5. Zoey Pophal, Williamsport, 31-2; 6. Danica Kelly, Central Mountain, 31-0 1/4; 7. Lindsay Snyder, Loyalsock, 30-9 1/2; 8. Kylie Kirkendall, Jersey Shore, 30-5 1/2.
High jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 5-0; 2. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 4-10; t-3. Ava Lilley, Montoursville, 4-8; t-3. Jayden Phillips, Montoursville, 4-8; 5. Maddy Gerst, Jersey Shore, 4-8; 6. Marley Green, Hughesville, 4-6; t-7. Eliza Welshans, Jersey Shore; t-7. Ellie Fisher, Williamsport, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1. Mya Shoemaker, Warrior Run, 9-6; 2. Josslyn Davis, Montoursville, 9-0; 3. Emma Miller, Warrior Run, 8-6; 4. Jocelyn Renninger, Central Mountain, 8-0; t-5. Mallory Pardoe, Williamsport, 8-0; t-5. Ashlyn Maris, Hughesville, 8-0; t-7. Emma McMurray, Montoursville, 7-0; t-7. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 7-0.