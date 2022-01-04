WEATHERLY — Emily Garvin and Anna Ulmer each had double-doubles, and Northumberland Christian's defense limited Weatherly to single digits in each quarter as the Warriors picked up a 53-24 nonleague victory on Tuesday night.
Garvin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Anna Ulmer added 10 points and 10 boards. Emma Ulmer finished with eight points and 12 rebounds for Northumberland Christian (7-1), which led 45-7 at halftime.
Bethany Houser (13 points) and Emma Kane (11) scored all of the Wreckers' (3-3) points.
Northumberland Christian 53,
Weatherly 24
Northumberland Christian (7-1) 53
Jenika Krum 1 0-2 3; Eden Treas 4 0-0 8; Emily Garvin 9 2-3 22; Anna Ulmer 5 0-0 10; Emma Ulmer 4 0-0 8; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-4 53.
3-point goals: Garvin 2, Krum.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Aubrie Hostetter, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Emily McCahan.
Weatherly (3-3) 24
Emma Kane 4 2-2 11; Bethany House 6 1-3 13. Totals 10 3-5 24.
3-point goals: Kane.
Did not score: Taylor Davidovich, Brianna Pugh, Abby Paisley, Natasha Cruz.
Score by quarters
Norry Chr.;22;23;4;4 — 53
Weatherly;2;5;8;9 — 24